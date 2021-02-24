Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 offer aerial map view of property

Share



Ring has announced the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2, billed as its most advanced wired doorbell yet with 3D Motion Detection and a Bird’s Eye View of the user’s property.

Powered by radar technology, 3D Motion Detection and Bird’s Eye View allow homeowners to pinpoint when and where a motion event begins using an aerial map view. Other features include Colour Night vision and customisable privacy features.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 uses radar to better detect objects and homeowners can customise which areas of their property they want to monitor by selecting distance thresholds. The radar sensor determines when an object crosses the distance threshold by measuring its specific distance from the camera. The camera is activated once that threshold is crossed, and sends homeowners a motion alert.

3D Motion Detection also powers a new Bird’s Eye View feature, which provides an aerial map view of the homeowner’s property, showing where a motion event starts to give you historical context to the nature of the event. Unique to Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2, 3D Motion Detection is the newest way for homeowners to get more control of the motion alerts they receive.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 is Ring’s newest premium, wired doorbell that lets homeowners check in on their front door no matter where they are. In addition to 3D Motion Detection, advanced features include Head to Toe video, 1536p HD video, and an array microphone that limits sound distortion for clearer audio and video of what’s happening at the door.

Like all Ring products, Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 is built from the ground up with privacy and security in mind, claims Ring. The Ring app makes it easy to tailor specific privacy and security settings. Homeowners can set 3D Motion Detection thresholds and Customisable Motion Zones that trigger an event and Privacy Zones can exclude areas in the camera field of view from capturing video for added privacy.

Says Jamie Siminoff, Ring’s founder and Chief Inventor:

“3D Motion Detection and Bird’s Eye View are the natural next steps in home security and will set a new standard in motion detection.”

“With the introduction of these radar-based features, we’re reinventing what our devices can do to give our customers a more precise picture of what is happening at home. We’re excited to add this technology to our most popular product—the doorbell, and to offer customers even more choices for their home security systems.”

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 will be available for purchase on 31st March 2021 for £219. Pre-order on Amazon today or sign up on Ring.com to be notified when it is available.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...