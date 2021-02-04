Porsche Taycan ‘promoted’ in alternative Super Bowl EV ad

Share



A Los Angeles-based production company has created an alternative Super Bowl advert, starring a mysterious ‘Mr. E’ and a 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo electric vehicle (EV).

A staple not only in sports but also in advertising, the Super Bowl features adverts that are more narrative-driven, attracting over 202 million viewers in 2020. With this in mind, Valkyr came together to work on the alternative Super Bowl advert with a 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo, which went live today.

Inspired by the beloved 2007 Epuron ad for the wind, “Mr. W”, “Mr. E” puts a fresh spin with a different take in automotive, capturing delicate situations as electricity takes on a human form.

As electricity itself, Mr. E feels like he’s always been misunderstood. The two-and-a-half-minute film follows him navigating the last 150 years with an interesting charge and spark that doesn’t always go his way.

During the alternative Super Bowl advert we see Mr. E cope with under-appreciation until, finally, he is offered a new chance at purpose – by way of powering the Porsche Taycan Turbo. Only when Mr E is seen out and about in his Porsche EV does he become fully appreciated by the people around him.

Despite not being affiliated with Porsche A.G., Porsche North America or any of its affiliates apparently, the ad certainly does a pretty good job in promoting the benefits of EV ownership!

