Over half now considering EV, claims AX survey

Two-thirds of drivers expect a like-for-like EV while their car is being repaired following an accident

Only a third of drivers would accept a petrol or diesel replacement

Rapidly growing fleet of EVs and plug-in hybrid vehicles is part of a wider investment in infrastructure catering for alternatively fuelled vehicles

Over 55 per cent of motorists are now considering buying an electric car according to new research commissioned by AX.

The study follows the launch of AX Electric, a new service offering like-for-like replacement vehicles for EV owners following an accident.

The research involving over 2,200 motorists also revealed that, currently, only one-third of drivers would accept an equivalent petrol or diesel model while their car is being repaired; with two-thirds expecting to receive the same EV model for the period their own car is off the road.

AX Electric claims to be the first truly like-for-like replacement vehicle service for EVs, representing the first of a tranche of EV initiatives planned for 2021 as buyer consideration of EVs reaches more than 55 per cent.

The AX Electric service will be available to drivers through dealers, fleet customers, insurers, AX’s broker partners and a direct offering for personal customers

Says Scott Hamilton-Cooper, Director of Sales and Operations for AX:

“AX Electric marks a new step in our history of accelerating change. We are among the very first accident aftercare specialists to commit to reducing our carbon footprint with a dedicated EV offering. Our customers and partners will benefit from our usual exemplary service levels, while also making sure that their customers receive an electric replacement vehicle.

“As well as the new service and an expanding fleet of EVs vehicles, we are also investing in infrastructure across our various sites, ensuring we have the charge points to ensure our customers’ – and our own – vehicles are fully charged before driving away.”

