Onto adds updated Peugeot e-208 GT to fleet

Share



All-inclusive electric car subscription service Onto has introduced the Peugeot e-208 GT (2021 model) to its fleet, offering customers an upgrade on the existing Peugeot e-208 GT Line (2020 model).

Available to book now, for deliveries from mid-February, the Peugeot e-208 GT 2021 model comes with a wider 10inch i-Cockpit colour touchscreen, compared to its predecessor’s 7inch screen. Information on your driving, including what driving mode you are in (eco/normal/sport), your battery level, and other operational specifics, can be easily accessed through the screen and can also be projected, like a hologram.

Within the updated touchscreen come additional new features such as connected 3D Navigation, bundled with a 3-year subscription for RealTime Traffic information and a SpeedCam feature, which will notify you of speed cameras along your route and warn you of accident blackspots. It also features an active blind-spot monitoring system, with sensors that monitor the blind spots and alerts you if there’s anything there.

This is on offer for just £469 per month, flat fee and no upfront deposit. The all-inclusive price incorporates 1,000 miles, insurance, breakdown cover, wear and tear, service and repair, free public charging and road tax. Also provided is a 24/7 support line.

Says Rob Jolly, CEO at Onto:

“The e-208 has a sporty appeal that Onto drivers love, and incorporating the latest model in our fleet is part of our commitment to always bring the latest technology to our customers. With a minimum one-month agreement and no deposit, Onto subscribers can now enjoy all the benefits of the new model without the long term commitment, with the option to change to another make or model the following month.”

Founded in 2018 by Rob Jolly, Onto allows motorists to drive electric cars without being locked into a lease agreement. Since 2018, Onto has expanded rapidly and now accounts for close to 5% of all new UK electric vehicle registrations monthly, it claims.

For more information, visit https://on.to/electric-cars/

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...