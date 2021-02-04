NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series, the graphics gamechanger

Share



At the CIE 2021 exhibition in September 2020, NVIDIA announced its release of the widely anticipated GeForce RTX 30 series to much fanfare.

The RTX 30 series are much more advanced than any other graphics card available for computers. They are located primarily in gaming laptops.

They are powered by Ampere, NVIDIA’s second-generation RTX architecture. There are three members of the RTX 30 series: RTX 3090, RTX 3080, RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 3060 and RTX 3070.

These are graphics cards for high-end gaming PCs to achieve serious 4K performance comparable only to Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles.

The DLSS used is a high end one, as it boosts frame rates without losing any of the image quality, giving you the chance to crank up your settings to whatever level you wish to enjoy incredible resolutions in gaming. NVIDIA have been able to crank up the CUDA cores present in the graphics card.

The Tensor cores are also twice as powerful in the RTX 30 series, causing NVIDIA to include only 4 per unit instead of the usual 8, and this helps to give the DLSS performance a huge boost.

The GeForce RTX 30 series have other functions asides gaming due to the high-quality graphics available. Game and application developers have the perfect opportunity now to add amazing graphics effects to their Windows-based PC games, because of the DirectX 12 feature available for the graphics card. The incredible graphics also allows you to enjoy your streaming like never.

You can also use your PCs to improve your creative skills, using the best video quality for editing and rendering complex 3D scenes.

One of the three members of the series, the RTX 3080 seems to pack a great deal of juice, with 10GB of G6X graphics RAM available, which is the fastest available on a GPU.

The RTX 3080 promises to deliver better performance than its predecessor, the RTX 2080. It offers consistent 4K gaming at 60 frames per second.

It also has the world’s fastest graphics memory, the GDDR6X VRAM which can perform at 760 GB/s. There is also improved airflow and efficiency, and increased quietness with reduced heating during gaming. It has 8704 NVIDIA CUDA cores with a boost clock of 1.71 GHz.

With the RTX 3090, you get consistent 8K gaming complete with true ray tracing to boot. Physically, it has a massive size which brings up the question of whether it can really fit into any of the modern PCs.

It has a memory of 24 GB, also with the GDDR6X VRAM. It has 10496 NVIDIA CUDA cores, with a boost clock of 1.70 GHz.

With the RTX 3070, you get 5888 NVIDIA CUDA cores with a boost clock of 1.73 GHz. It also has a memory of 8 GB of G6X graphics RAM available. It runs on GDDR6 memory.

Currently, the RTX 30 series have all sold out owing to their great qualities, but if you keep looking, you may win one at an online casino, who knows?

The release of this series has been a literal gamechanger as it has increased the quality of not just gaming, but a lot of computer processes with graphics.

