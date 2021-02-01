Nissan launching LEAF10 to mark 10th anniversary of EV

Share



Nissan has launched the LEAF10, a special edition of the popular all-electric car, to celebrate 10 years of sales as the first mass-market EV in the world.

Available in UK dealerships from today, the LEAF10 features a comprehensive suite of technologies, including in-car Wi-Fi plus new connected services. The latest special version also boasts the award-winning ProPILOT, new Intelligent Rear View Mirror, as well as e-Pedal technologies, offering – claims the Japanese manufacturer – an engaging electrified driving experience.

LEAF10 customers can choose from two body colours – standard Pearl Black Metallic, or the brand new two-tone Ceramic Grey and Pearl Black cost option. To complete the exterior, LEAF10 comes with 17-inch alloys as standard on all N-Connecta models.

LEAF10 is available with Nissan’s versatile In-Car Wi-Fi hotspot providing in-built 4G connectivity for up to seven devices.

This functionality complements the range of utilities on the NissanConnect Services smartphone app, which allows owners to control key features remotely – such as monitoring the battery charge level and locking or unlocking their vehicle to accept deliveries.

Drivers will also be able to enjoy a comfortable commute, with the ability to pre-heat their LEAF for their journey.

A host of innovative safety features enhance the LEAF’s technology. For extra peace-of-mind, owners can set alerts to ensure their LEAF stays within the limits – whether that is a pre-defined location or within a certain speed.

Customers will also benefit from Intelligent Blind Spot Intervention (IBSI), and Nissan’s newly launched Intelligent Rear View Mirror, usually a £395 cost option, to provide greater visibility and reassurance whilst driving.

“Since LEAF launched in 2010, Nissan has continued to evolve its EV technology, connected services and design to ensure it delivers on the demands and lifestyles of owners,” says Helen Perry, Chief Marketing Manager of Electric Passenger Cars & Infrastructure at Nissan Europe.

“Our iconic model has attracted over 180,000 motorists across Europe. We hope that with its enhanced styling features and latest technologies such as In-Car Wi-Fi and its remote functions including lock and unlock capabilities to receive packages; LEAF can continue to excite those who are just starting their EV journey. ”

The Nissan LEAF10 starts from £28,820 OTR (including the Plug in Car Grant), and is available from 1st February.

