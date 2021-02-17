McLaren unveils £185,000 Artura Hybrid Supercar

Share



Here’s a hybrid card with a difference. The all-new McLaren Artura is a full Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) vehicle which you can charge to an 80% charge level in just 2.5 hours – and it’s yours for just £185,000.

The E-motor is powered by a battery pack comprising five lithium-ion modules, offering usable energy capacity of 7.4kWh and a pure EV range of 30km. The batteries, which are refrigerant cooled, can also harvest power from the combustion engine during driving, tailored to the driving mode selected.

Complementing the battery packs is McLaren’s all-new, 2,993cc twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine. With a power output of 585PS – nearly 200 PS per litre – and 585Nm of torque, the engine weighs just 160kg – 50kg less than a McLaren V8 and is significantly shorter, enhancing packaging efficiency.

The driver can choose from four Powertrain modes, including an E-mode for 30km of emissions-free, electric-only driving. Designed for mixed driving conditions, Comfort mode maximises range and efficiency while in Sport and Track modes, electric power is deployed in an increasingly aggressive manner for low-end response and acceleration (‘torque infill’).



An all-new McLaren infotainment and connectivity system (MIS II) boasts two high-definition screens. MIS II includes updated versions of familiar McLaren apps including McLaren Track Telemetry and Variable Drift Control, and also features a redesigned navigation map in the instrument cluster which focuses on key information to minimise driver distraction. A stealth mode hides non-essential content, reducing distractions and promoting full concentration on the road ahead.

MIS II also offers a number of driver assistance features, including Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop/Go; Lane-Departure Warning; High-Beam Assist and Road-Sign Recognition. The Artura also features a Bluetooth low-energy vehicle key which detects when the driver is heading towards the vehicle and powers up systems to welcome occupants. This includes ambient, ‘hidden-until-lit’ lighting in the doors, also acting as puddle lamps.

Available to order now from McLaren retailers, with first deliveries to customers commencing in Q3 of this year, the Artura is priced in the UK from £185,500 for the standard specification. There are three further core specifications: Performance, which has a sporting, functional aesthetic; TechLux, where the focus is on the technical luxury that the name suggests; and Vision, which displays a more avant-garde and adventurous look and feel.

Every McLaren Artura comes as standard with a five-year vehicle warranty, a six-year battery warranty and 10-year body warranty. Further information about the McLaren Artura is available here: http://cars.mclaren.com/en/artura

McLaren Artura technical specification

Engine configuration M630 V6 engine, 2,993cc twin-turbocharged, hybrid powertrain with axial flux electric motor Drivetrain layout Longitudinal mid-engined, RWD Power PS (bhp/kW) @ rpm 680PS (671/500): 585PS (577/430) @ 7,500rpm from petrol engine; 95PS (94/70) from electric motor1 Torque Nm (lb ft) @ rpm 720 (531): 585 (431) @ 2,250-7,000rpm from petrol engine, 225 (166) from electric motor1 Transmission 8-Speed SSG (reverse using electric motor) with electronic locking differential (E-diff). Electric, Comfort, Sport and Track modes Steering Electro-hydraulic; power-assisted Chassis MCLA carbon fibre monocoque with aluminium front and rear frames and chassis structures Suspension Independent adaptive dampers, front: dual aluminium wishbones, rear: upper wishbone and lower multi-link setup. Proactive Damping Control (PDC). Comfort, Sport and Track modes Brakes Carbon Ceramic Discs (390mm front; 380mm rear) with forged aluminium brake calipers (6-piston front monobloc; 4-piston rear) Wheels (inches) Front: 19 x 9J; Rear: 20 x 11J Tyres Pirelli P-ZERO™ and Pirelli P-ZERO™ Corsa and Pirelli P ZEROTM Winter tyres with Pirelli Cyber Tyre® technology Front: 235/35Z/R19 91Y Rear: 295/35/R20 105Y Length, mm (inches) 4,539 (179) Wheelbase, mm (inches) 2,640 (104) Height, mm (inches) 1,193 (47) Width, with mirrors, mm (inches) 2,080 (82) Width, mirrors folded, mm (inches) 1,976 (78) Width, without mirrors, mm (inches) 1,913 (75) Track (to contact patch centre), mm (inches) Front: 1650 (65); Rear: 1613 (63.5) Lightest dry weight, kg (lbs) 1,395 (3,075) DIN Kerb weight [fluids + 90% fuel], kg (lbs) 1,498 (3,303) Fuel tank capacity, litres (UK/USA gallons) 72 (15.8/19) Usable Battery capacity 7.4kWh Battery charge time 2.5 hours to 80% charge (via EVSE cable) Electric-only range (km/miles) 30/19* Electric maximum speed 130km/h (81mph) * Luggage capacity, litres 160

Performance data

0-97km/h (0-60mph) 3.0 seconds* 0-100km/h (0-62mph) 3.0 seconds* 0-200km/h (0-124mph) 8.3 seconds* 0-300km/h (0-186mph) 21.5 seconds* 0-400m / ¼ mile 10.7 seconds* Maximum speed 330km/h (205 mph) – electronically limited 200-0km/h (124mph-0) braking, metres (ft) 126* 100-0km/h (62mph-0) braking, metres (ft) 31*

Efficiency

CO2 emissions, g/km WLTP EU (combined) 129* Fuel consumption, WTLP EU I/100km/UK MPG Combined TBC/>50* Low TBC/TBC Medium TBC/TBC High TBC/TBC Extra-high TBC/TBC Fuel consumption, US mpg City TBC Highway TBC Combined TBC

Warranty

Vehicle (years/km) 5/75,000 Battery (years/km) 6/75,000 Roadside assistance (years/miles) 5/unlimited Body (anti-perforation) (years/miles) 10/unlimited

*value to be confirmed – pending final validation

