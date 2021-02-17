McLaren unveils £185,000 Artura Hybrid Supercar

Here’s a hybrid card with a difference. The all-new McLaren Artura is a full Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) vehicle which you can charge to an 80% charge level in just 2.5 hours – and it’s yours for just £185,000.

The E-motor is powered by a battery pack comprising five lithium-ion modules, offering usable energy capacity of 7.4kWh and a pure EV range of 30km. The batteries, which are refrigerant cooled, can also harvest power from the combustion engine during driving, tailored to the driving mode selected.

Complementing the battery packs is McLaren’s all-new, 2,993cc twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine. With a power output of 585PS – nearly 200 PS per litre – and 585Nm of torque, the engine weighs just 160kg – 50kg less than a McLaren V8 and is significantly shorter, enhancing packaging efficiency.

The driver can choose from four Powertrain modes, including an E-mode for 30km of emissions-free, electric-only driving. Designed for mixed driving conditions, Comfort mode maximises range and efficiency while in Sport and Track modes, electric power is deployed in an increasingly aggressive manner for low-end response and acceleration (‘torque infill’).


An all-new McLaren infotainment and connectivity system (MIS II) boasts two high-definition screens. MIS II includes updated versions of familiar McLaren apps including McLaren Track Telemetry and Variable Drift Control, and also features a redesigned navigation map in the instrument cluster which focuses on key information to minimise driver distraction. A stealth mode hides non-essential content, reducing distractions and promoting full concentration on the road ahead.

MIS II also offers a number of driver assistance features, including Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop/Go; Lane-Departure Warning; High-Beam Assist and Road-Sign Recognition. The Artura also features a Bluetooth low-energy vehicle key which detects when the driver is heading towards the vehicle and powers up systems to welcome occupants. This includes ambient, ‘hidden-until-lit’ lighting in the doors, also acting as puddle lamps.

Available to order now from McLaren retailers, with first deliveries to customers commencing in Q3 of this year, the Artura is priced in the UK from £185,500 for the standard specification. There are three further core specifications: Performance, which has a sporting, functional aesthetic; TechLux, where the focus is on the technical luxury that the name suggests; and Vision, which displays a more avant-garde and adventurous look and feel.

Every McLaren Artura comes as standard with a five-year vehicle warranty, a six-year battery warranty and 10-year body warranty. Further information about the McLaren Artura is available here: http://cars.mclaren.com/en/artura

McLaren Artura technical specification

Engine configuration M630 V6 engine, 2,993cc twin-turbocharged, hybrid powertrain with axial flux electric motor
Drivetrain layout Longitudinal mid-engined, RWD
Power PS (bhp/kW) @ rpm 680PS (671/500): 585PS (577/430) @ 7,500rpm from petrol engine; 95PS (94/70) from electric motor1
Torque Nm (lb ft) @ rpm 720 (531): 585 (431) @ 2,250-7,000rpm from petrol engine, 225 (166) from electric motor1
Transmission 8-Speed SSG (reverse using electric motor) with electronic locking differential (E-diff).

Electric, Comfort, Sport and Track modes
Steering Electro-hydraulic; power-assisted
Chassis MCLA carbon fibre monocoque with aluminium front and rear frames and chassis structures
Suspension Independent adaptive dampers, front: dual aluminium wishbones, rear: upper wishbone and lower multi-link setup.

Proactive Damping Control (PDC). Comfort, Sport and Track modes
Brakes Carbon Ceramic Discs (390mm front; 380mm rear) with forged aluminium brake calipers (6-piston front monobloc; 4-piston rear)
Wheels (inches) Front: 19 x 9J; Rear: 20 x 11J
Tyres Pirelli P-ZERO™ and Pirelli P-ZERO™ Corsa and Pirelli P ZEROTM Winter tyres with Pirelli Cyber Tyre® technology

Front: 235/35Z/R19 91Y

Rear: 295/35/R20 105Y
Length, mm (inches) 4,539 (179)
Wheelbase, mm (inches) 2,640 (104)
Height, mm (inches) 1,193 (47)
Width, with mirrors, mm (inches) 2,080 (82)
Width, mirrors folded, mm (inches) 1,976 (78)
Width, without mirrors, mm (inches) 1,913 (75)
Track (to contact patch centre), mm (inches) Front: 1650 (65); Rear: 1613 (63.5)
Lightest dry weight, kg (lbs) 1,395 (3,075)
DIN Kerb weight [fluids + 90% fuel], kg (lbs) 1,498 (3,303)
Fuel tank capacity, litres (UK/USA gallons) 72 (15.8/19)
Usable Battery capacity 7.4kWh
Battery charge time 2.5 hours to 80% charge (via EVSE cable)
Electric-only range (km/miles) 30/19*
Electric maximum speed 130km/h (81mph) *
Luggage capacity, litres 160

Performance data

0-97km/h (0-60mph) 3.0 seconds*
0-100km/h (0-62mph) 3.0 seconds*
0-200km/h (0-124mph) 8.3 seconds*
0-300km/h (0-186mph) 21.5 seconds*
0-400m / ¼ mile 10.7 seconds*
Maximum speed 330km/h (205 mph) – electronically limited
200-0km/h (124mph-0) braking, metres (ft) 126*
100-0km/h (62mph-0) braking, metres (ft) 31*

 Efficiency

CO2 emissions, g/km WLTP EU (combined) 129*
Fuel consumption, WTLP EU I/100km/UK MPG
Combined TBC/>50*
Low TBC/TBC
Medium TBC/TBC
High TBC/TBC
Extra-high TBC/TBC
Fuel consumption, US mpg
City TBC
Highway TBC
Combined TBC

Warranty

Vehicle (years/km) 5/75,000
Battery (years/km) 6/75,000
Roadside assistance (years/miles) 5/unlimited
Body (anti-perforation) (years/miles) 10/unlimited

*value to be confirmed – pending final validation

Chris Price
