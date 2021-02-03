Interlaken, Switzerland best ‘secluded place to work’

Share



A new study by Small Business Prices has found the ultimate secluded places to work remotely around the world. Interlaken, Switzerland ranks as the best location overall for all WiFi metrics, offering the highest number of WiFi spots in the study, with 2,596 in total.

The metrics used in this research include the average monthly cost of rent and the daily Airbnb rate, the number of WiFi spots and cafes with WiFi, distance to the nearest airport as well as the distance to the sea and the number of greenspaces.

In addition to analysing each location on metrics for seclusion, the study also found the most affordable locations for those looking to holiday and work on a budget.

Hvar, Croatia ranks as the overall cheapest option in the study, offering the lowest average price for monthly rent and a night at an Airbnb combined. The quaint town, located on an island, also sees the lowest monthly rent out of all locations– making it perfect for a longer stay.

If you’re looking for a place to visit for just a week or two, the coastal town of Kotor, Montenegro offers the cheapest average daily Airbnb rates for just £55 a night.

Commenting on the importance of prioritising time outdoors when working remotely therapist Sally Baker said:

“Those who have the room to set up a separate work area and a balcony or garden for taking a break in are in the best position for protecting their mental health. For others with less physical space and less advantages circumstances, remote working can feel more stressful and oppressive, which will impact negatively on their mental health.

“Without their own dedicated private outdoor space, remote workers will need to incorporate time outside into their daily schedule. Plus, Vitamin D is only produced while outside, preferably in sunshine, and is essential in helping to ward off depression.”

Best secluded areas for WiFi

Fast, reliable WiFi is key to maintaining productivity while working remotely. To find the top locations that score the highest for WiFi, the study analysed all locations according to the average upload and download speed for mobile and broadband, the number of WiFi spots and cafes with WiFi.

Best overall: Interlaken, Switzerland ranks as the best location overall for all WiFi metrics, scoring the highest in the study for the number of WiFi spots (2,596), mobile upload speed (20 Mpbs) and broadband download speed (166 Mpbs).

Albarracin, located in the hills of east-central Spain, has the fastest broadband upload speed in the study at 126 Mpbs, and also offers good download speeds at 142 Mpbs. Best for cafes with WiFi: For those who prefer working from a cafe, the countryside village of Lymm in Cheshire, England has nine local cafes with WiFi to choose from– the highest number out of all locations in the study.

These are the top 10 overall highest-scoring secluded areas for all WiFi metrics:

Interlaken, Switzerland Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, Denmark Longyearbyen, Svalbard, Norway St Augustine, Florida, USA Sedona, Arizona, USA Český Krumlov, Czech Republic Fairfield, Iowa, USA Bar Harbor, Maine, USA Moab, Utah, USA Albarracin, Spain

