Hyundai to supply EVs to monthly rental company Onto

Hyundai Motor UK has signed an agreement to supply its EVs (electric vehicles) to innovative electric car rental company ‘Onto’.

Hyundai will provide Onto with the new KONA Electric Premium SE (64kWh) and the Hyundai IONIQ Electric Premium (38kWh), which will add a total of 275 new cars to Onto’s fleet by March. With this expansion, Hyundai helps the subscription service to further solidify its position as the UK’s largest all-EV fleet.

The KONA is a brand new addition to Onto’s compact SUV line, while the IONIQ, which was already offered in the existing fleet, gets an upgrade with the premium 64KWh battery model. Hyundai claims this gives drivers an impressive 300 Miles range, with the battery capable of being 80% charged in 75 minutes on a 50kW charger.

Heated seats and heated steering create a comfortable driving experience for colder mornings, claims Hyundai, while autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot detection, forward collision warning and a full suite of airbags ensures maximum safety for drivers.

A further 125 Hyundai IONIQs have been added to the Onto fleet and will be available from mid-January for £449 per month. This includes insurance, breakdown cover, wear and tear, service and repair, free charging at any Polar Plus or Shell Recharge Network charging station, and road tax.

Says Rob Jolly, CEO at Onto:

“The addition of the KONA Electric and the Hyundai IONIQ models is exciting news for our customers, offering greater choice than ever before with our fully-flexible monthly subscription.

“With a minimum of a one-month agreement and no deposit, subscribers can now enjoy all the benefits of the Hyundai KONA Electric Premium SE and the Hyundai IONIQ Electric Premium without the long term commitment, with the option to change to another make or model the following month.”

Onto’s subscription model strives to give customers an affordable, sustainable usership experience for driving the latest electric cars, tailoring subscriptions to individual needs. Subscriptions are all-inclusive with totally transparent pricing and total flexibility, allowing users to step into the EV world without being tied into a long contract or faced with a large upfront cost.

For more information on both the Hyundai Kona and the Hyundai IONIQ, visit www.hyundai.co.uk. For more information about Onto, visit https://on.to/

