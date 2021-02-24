Hyundai launches charging solution for its electric vehicles

Share



Hyundai Motor UK has launched Charge myHyundai – an integrated public charging solution for the company’s electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

Owners of the brand’s BEV and PHEV models will have access to the network in the UK and can access a payment solution via a single app or using single radio-frequency identification (RFID) card. The service offers transparent tariffs for all customers, designed to fit their individual charging preferences, claims Hyundai.

Charge myHyundai will give Hyundai drivers access to over 15,000 charge points across the UK. Customers will be able to use charge points from most of the main operators via a single platform, with a pay-as-you-go tariff.

Says Ashley Andrew, Hyundai Motor UK’s Managing Director:

“We’re excited to introduce Charge myHyundai to the UK for Hyundai electric vehicle customers as we know that public charging is one of the biggest perceived barriers for EV ownership. Charge myHyundai provides a comprehensive service where customers can easily locate and access public chargers, with a simplified payment solution giving BEV & PHEV owners peace-of-mind.

Downloadable on iOS and Android devices, Charge myHyundai provides route planning to help users find charging stations easily at their final destination or along a route. Users have real-time price information of the charging points in the app and have full price transparency of the charging service. The pay-as-you-go (PAYG) tariff gives the customer the freedom to charge whenever and wherever they need to with no monthly subscription fees (some network providers may offer a membership to access reduced tariffs).

Charge myHyundai can also be used in conjunction with Hyundai’s Bluelink Connected Car Services. Bluelink connects drivers to their cars through their smartphones via the Bluelink app.

For full-electric vehicle owners, the app also includes the ability to charge vehicles remotely, check battery status, set a charging schedule, and switch on the car’s climate control before setting off on a trip to heat or cool the interior.

