Hyundai announces IONIQ 5 EV complete with solar panel roof

In a virtual world premiere event today, Hyundai officially announced the IONIQ 5 – a fully electric, mid-size CUV (crossover SUV) with a raft of tech as standard, including (optional extra) solar panels on the roof.

Originally seen at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show as the 45 EV concept, the car has had a few design tweaks to get it to its current form – the Hyundai Ioniq 5. It is the first model in Hyundai’s new IONIQ brand dedicated to battery electric vehicles (BEV).

IONIQ 5 is available with a range of power electric (PE) configurations to fit the mobility needs of every customer, claims the manufacturer. Customers can select from two battery pack options, either 58 kWh or 72.6 kWh, and two electric motor layouts, either with a rear motor only or with both front and rear motors. All PE variations provide outstanding range, claims Hyundai, and can deliver a top speed of 185 km/h.

The IONIQ 5 can also be equipped with an eco-friendly solar roof, which supports the vehicle’s electric power source by collecting energy and transferring it to the battery pack, improving efficiency. The solar roof can prevent battery discharge while providing an additional driving range. Hyundai says that the solar panels can add up to 2,000km per year (around 5-6km per day) of additional range if it’s driven in sunny environments such as Spain or the south of France.



At the top of the electric motor lineup is an all-wheel drive (AWD) option paired with the 72.6-kWh battery, producing a combined power output of 225-kWh and 605 Nm of torque. This PE configuration can go from 0 km/h to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds. When equipped with two-wheel drive (2WD) and 72.6-kWh battery, IONIQ 5’s maximum driving range on a single charge will be around 470 to 480 km, according to the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) standard.

With a 350-kW charger, the IONIQ 5 can charge from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 18 minutes. IONIQ 5 users only need to charge the vehicle for five minutes to get 100 km of range, according to WLTP. IONIQ 5 also provides an innovative V2L function, which means the car can be used to charge other electric devices, such as electric bicycles, scooters or camping equipment.

On board is a dual cockpit with a 12-inch, full-touch infotainment screen and hoodless 12- inch digital gauge cluster that can be customized to meet customers’ needs as well as an Augmented Reality Head-Up Display (AR HUD), essentially turning the windshield into a display screen.

The IONIQ 5 is also equipped with the next level of Hyundai SmartSense: an advanced driver assistance system. IONIQ 5 is the first Hyundai model to offer Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2). Other driving assistance systems include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), High Beam Assist (HBA), and more.

Customers can choose from nine exterior colours, including five nature-inspired hues exclusive to IONIQ 5. The interior has three color options. The IONIQ 5 will be available in the UK by mid 2021.



IONIQ 5 Specifications:

The vehicle specifications and features may vary depending on country/region.

Dimensions Wheelbase 3,000 mm Length 4,635 mm Width 1,890 mm Height 1,605 mm Cargo Boot/trunk space 531 l/ 1591 l (when second-row seats are fully folded) Front trunk 57 l(2WD) or 24 l (AWD) Performance Platform Electric-Global Modular Platform Maximum Driving Range (according to WLTP) 470~480 km (When pairing 2WD with 72.6-kWh battery option) Long Range 72.6-kWh Battery AWD Power 225-kW (Front and Rear combined) Torque 605 Nm (Front and Rear combined) 0-100 km/h 5.2 seconds 2WD Power 160- kW Rear Torque 350- Nm Rear 0-100 km/h 7.4 seconds Standard Range 58-kWh Battery AWD Power 173 kW (Front and Rear combined) Torque 605 Nm (Front and Rear combined) 0-100 km/h 6.1 seconds 2WD Power 125 kW Torque 350 Nm 0-100 km/h 8.5 seconds Features (Please see additional details section below table for more information) Supported Charging Infrastructure 400- V and 800- V (No need for additional adapters) Ultra-fast Charging 10 % to 80 % in 18 minutes of charge 100 km of range (WLTP) in 5 minutes of charge Vehicle-to-Load Max. Output 3.6 kW Port Locations Inside: Under second-row seats Outside: vehicle charging port Infotainment Screen 12-inch, full-touch infotainment screen Hoodless 12-inch digital gauge cluster Bluelink® connected car services Remote Profile Management Remote Start Enhancements Vehicle Status Notifications POI Send to Car Now with Waypoints Maintenance Alert Enhancement Dynamic Voice Recognition Safety and Convenience Features Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Safe Exit Assist (SEA) Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA) Driver Attention Warning (DAW) High Beam Assist (HBA) Surround View Monitor (SVM) Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (PCA) Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2) Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA) Available Colours Exterior: Gravity Gold Matte, Shooting-Star Gray Matte, Digital Teal-Green Pearl, Lucid Blue Pearl, Atlas White, Cyber Gray Metallic, Phantom Black Pearl, Galactic Gray Metallic Interior: Obsidian Black and Dark Pebble Gray/Dove Gray, Dark Teal/Dove Gray

