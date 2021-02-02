Hydrogen-powered Hyundai NEXO wins GQ award

Share

Hyundai Motor’s NEXO Fuel Cell has received the ‘Alternative Energy Car Of The Year’ Award at the annual GQ Car Awards event.

NEXO is the technological flagship of Hyundai’s growing eco-vehicle fleet. Described by the manufacturer as a ‘future utility vehicle’, doesn’t produce any tailpipe emissions other than droplets of clean water. It even purifies the air as it goes.

Hyundai NEXO’s fuel cell system combines oxygen and hydrogen to create a flow of electrons that powers the electric drive motor and charges the 1.56kWh high voltage battery.

Says British GQ: “Hydrogen has the potential to be a more efficient and practical automotive power source and that’s why we are giving Hyundai some much-deserved credit. At present their NEXO is one of only two hydrogen fuel cell cars available in the UK, and the South Korean company is boldly going where only a few manufacturers have gone before. We intend to support them all the way.”

On-sale now, priced at £69,495, NEXO is available in Premium SE specification which includes autonomous driving capabilities like Remote Parking and other convenience features such as Blind Spot View Monitor, as well as advanced active safety features such as Lane Following Assist which automatically adjusts steering to assist the driver to keep in the centre of the lane.

Adds Ashley Andrew, MD of Hyundai Motor UK: “We are delighted with the recognition for our NEXO Fuel Cell vehicle and hydrogen as an alternative power source, which we believe will be integral to a more sustainable environment going forward. Since launching the world’s first mass-produced fuel cell in 2013, we’ve worked hard to make the system smaller, lighter and stronger. As a result, our second-generation fuel cell, NEXO, has the world’s highest system efficiency.

“It’s a car that we really do see as being part of a cleaner future – with its five-minute fill-up time and best range within the fuel cell and EV car segment of 413 miles, NEXO offers a truly viable alternative to the combustion engine for everyday commuting and long drives.”

Soon to be available is the IONIQ 5, from Hyundai’s new IONIQ sub-brand. Based on the revolutionary new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) platform, it will provide the foundation for Hyundai’s next-generation EV line-ups, claims the manufacturer.

Hyundai Motor Group’s green portfolio will be increased to 44 models by 2025, including 13 hybrid, six plug-in hybrid, 23 battery electric vehicles and two fuel-cell electric vehicles.

For more information, visit: www.hyundai.co.uk

