Hublot announces £4,300 Big Bang e Premier League smart watch

Share



Swiss watch manufacturer Hublot has announced a limited-edition version of its Big Bang e connected watch costing £4,300. The Big Bang e Premier League is billed as an evolution of its already available Big Bang smart watch.

The 200-piece limited-edition watch features a lightweight case in satin-finished and polished titanium. And the strap, which is available in the Premier League’s signature purple, can be quickly changed by the owner thanks to Hublot’s One-Click strap-change system. Every strap comes with a micro blasted black ceramic buckle.

For example, owners will be able to change the look of the watch by choosing rubber strap colours and dial configurations. The watch is powered by Wear OS by Google and comes with the exclusive Hublot Loves Football Premier League app, which will later also be available to existing Hublot Big Bang Connected e owners via hublot.com or the Google Play app store.

This provides users with animated notifications to alert them to Premier League match kick-off times (15 minutes before the game starts), goals, penalties, substitutions, yellow and red cards, and time added on. The dial can be set to display the time using digital or analogue displays and, when a match starts, the watch automatically switches to “Match Mode”. The app will also show team line-ups and VAR decisions.

When it signals a match is over, the watch will begin a countdown to the next fixture. If there are two games taking place at the same time, users will be able to switch between them with a simple screen tap.

Hublot is also equipping Premier League referees with a special version of the watch, which will not be made commercially available. Cast in a super-lightweight composite, it will be even lighter than the ceramic version and will have additional functions, including goal-line technology that signals to the referee when the whole of the ball has crossed the line.

This summer, Hublot will time the UEFA European Championships, which have been rescheduled because of the pandemic, but will still be known as UEFA EURO 2020.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...