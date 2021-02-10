Halfords to launch Carrera e-scooter for £399

Share



From the UK’s best selling bike brand come its first-ever e-scooter. Available at Halfords from February 16th, the Carrera impel is-1 e-scooter will set you back £399 and boasts a number of innovative features.

As well as a maximum range of 18 miles and a top speed of 15.5mph, features include 8.5 inch pneumatic tyres for a smoother, more comfortable ride and a dual braking system with front and rear disc brakes to provide more effective stopping.

The new e-scooter also boasts a quick folding mechanism for easy portability and storage (handy for carrying when on the move) and a multi-functional LED display which shows your speed, range and ride mode. For added security, the Carrera e-scooter features a built-in pin lock with electronic alarm and immobiliser and cable lock.

Riders of the Carrera e-scooter can enjoy a variety of four-speed modes and a walking assist mode – depending on the speed that’s most suited to their ride. It also has a waterproof rating IPX5, meaning it’s rain and puddle proof making it suitable for everyday riding in British weather.

As a limited time offer, customers who purchase the Carrera impel is-1 e-scooter will also receive a free Halfords Electric Scooter Care package. This one year package includes puncture protection, unlimited brake adjustments, free innertube fitting, 10% off accessories and parts and free accessory and part fittings.

Click on the high-quality images below for a closer look at the e-scooter.

Says Matthew Banks from Halfords:

“We’ve seen demand for e-scooters rise and its one e-mobility trend that looks like it will continue to grow. They could be used for shorter journeys and travel times could be cut if personal e-scooters were made legal. For us it was important that the Carrera E-scooter had all the qualities you’d expect from our best-selling Carrera range at an accessible price that means everyone can eventually access the benefits of an e-scooter commute.”

A poll by Halfords reveals there is overwhelming public support for privately owned e-scooters to become legal, with 52% now eager to use them for commuting short distances to work. The survey of 2,000 people, in partnership with YouGov, further shows that over half think legalisation can help to address congestion and air pollution issues.

Along with e-bikes, the safe use of e-scooters has the potential to revolutionise the way we travel and can help address pollution and congestion problems, claims Halfords. Its survey shows 55% of the public think e-scooters are good for the environment, while 53% are confident that legalising e-scooters could ease congestion. As a result, Halfords will soon be launching a petition that calls for the Government to change the law on privately owned e-scooters and legalise their use on public roads.

