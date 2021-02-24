Four things you didn’t know about betting bonuses

Share



If you have any previous online betting experience, you already know that most gambling operators have at least one promotion that their clients can choose from. Over the years, this has proven to be the most efficient way of accumulating new customers. Hence, some bookmakers and online casinos emphasize their welcome promo and try to make it as attractive as possible.

Regardless of which betting website you go to, you will have specific conditions to comply with. Besides the minimum deposit requirement, you also have to complete a particular rollover requirement, as well as a few other things.

However, there are some bonuses that are different and have specific requirements. That’s why in this article, we’d like to point out four things that you might not know about the bonuses.

1. If you forget to apply the promo code, you can’t claim the offer

Once you take a look at the Pinnacle promo code, you will notice there are loads of unique bonuses you can use. Before you decide which one you want to go for, make sure you don’t have to use a particular bonus code. If this requirement is present, you need to make sure that you apply the code because otherwise, you won’t be allowed to claim the reward.

The casinos and sportsbooks that require a promo code have a unique algorithm that won’t give you any bonus funds unless you provide the specific code. So, even if you ask the customer support team, they probably won’t be able to help you.

2. You probably won’t be able to use your reward on everything you like

Nowadays, online casinos and bookmakers offer loads of games and sports, which means that we have thousands of options to choose from. However, most operators won’t allow us to use the bonus funds on everything we like.

If you take a close look at some of the T&C, you will notice that some betting websites do not allow their clients to play specific casino games. The same applies to bookmakers, but instead of excluding certain sports, they only allow you to use the funds on particular things, such as football.

3. You may have to avoid using a specific deposit option

Another thing that you may not know about the bonuses is that you have to avoid using a particular deposit option. Usually, this condition applies to some of the popular e-wallets, such as Neteller, Skrill, and ecoPayz.

Speaking of payment methods, some promotions will require you to fund your account using a specific option. In most cases, you either have to add funds via your credit/debit card or one of the many cryptocurrencies.

4. The bonus will be canceled if your account balance drops too low

The last thing that you might not know is that some bonuses will automatically be removed if your balance drops below a certain amount. This should be written in the T&C, so make sure you read them carefully before you start betting.

