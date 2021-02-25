FIBA partners with Twitch to stream basketball content

Share



FIBA, the International Basketball Federation, and Twitch have announced a multi-year collaboration to bring more basketball content to the interactive live streaming service.

The strategic agreement with FIBA is the first such deal that Twitch has struck with an International Federation. FIBA will not just stream sports content but also, together with Twitch, will tailor that content to maximize its impact on the service.

FIBA will broadcast around 600 hours of live basketball games each year to its own Twitch channel as well as other unique programming formats, which are specifically developed to leverage Twitch’s unique interactive tools and features. Fans will be allowed to produce FIBA-related content on their own Twitch channels since FIBA is one of the few rights-holders in global sport to give access to official footage to Twitch creators.

FIBA plans on establishing a network of creators in each of its major markets around the world, including the United States, France, Italy, Spain and Australia, who will also co-stream the live games and create their own programming and formats for their own channels.

The agreement is part of a wider campaign for Twitch which is looking to inspire a broad base of basketball fans to create user-generated content and deliver FIBA’s 3×3 and basketball events to a new audience.

The live games, which will be streamed both on FIBA’s Twitch channel and on the channels of its creators’ network, will include all FIBA 3×3 competitions, the EuroLeague Women and selected youth tournaments. Additionally, highlights and delayed coverage of FIBA’s national team and other club competitions and youth tournaments will be packaged and distributed uniquely for Twitch creators and basketball communities around the world.

Says FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis:

“FIBA is delighted to announce this unique collaboration with Twitch, a live streaming service that is used by millions of people globally each day. This innovative agreement will further strengthen our strategic objective to enlarge the FIBA family by offering year-round basketball action to more fans, on an interactive service.”

Adds Damian Burns, SVP EMEA, Twitch:

“FIBA is an innovation-driven organisation and is passionate about bringing fans together in new interactive ways around livestreaming. This makes FIBA the perfect fit for Twitch. We are excited to see FIBA reach new and existing audiences across the globe with truly innovative content that makes the most of the tools and resources Twitch has to offer.”

The agreement aligns with FIBA’s strategic objectives, including to enlarge the FIBA family and promote women in basketball by growing global reach, awareness and engagement within young demographics in key markets.

The collaboration will launch in the spring of 2021. For further information about FIBA, visit fiba.basketball

