EV parking bookings up 70% as diesel vehicle sales fall 15%

New research by online parking portal, YourParkingSpace.co.uk, confirms that Brits have fallen out of love with diesel vehicles while electric vehicles are on a rapid rise.

The study of its latest parking booking data which shows what type of vehicle is being parked at one of any of its 250,000 parking spaces available to pre-book online, reveals that diesel vehicles are down by 15 per cent from 2019 to 2020 to 44 per cent of vehicles.

Meanwhile, parking bookings for pure electric vehicles, some of which are also available with a charging option so drivers can top up their battery, are up by 72 per cent, while hybrid vehicle parking bookings have increased by 58 per cent.

Says Harrison Woods, managing director at YourParkingSpace.co.uk:

“Our data clearly shows that more-and-more Brits are turning their backs on diesel vehicles. On the other hand, YourParkingSpace.co.uk has also seen a sharp increase in the number of motorists looking for a parking space to leave their electric vehicle.

“This trend is something that YourParkingSpace.co.uk takes very seriously and we are introducing more spaces on a daily basis where EV owners also have the option of pre-booking a charging facility at the same time.”

Geographically, London is leading the EV rush, with YourParkingSpace.co.uk data showing that parking bookings for these vehicles more than doubled from 2019 to 2020.

Conversely, the number of diesel vehicle parking bookings was down in every city, apart from Aberdeen, with a decline as high as 25 per cent in Liverpool.

Harrison adds:

“The ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in the UK is less than 10 years away, no doubt hastening the shift to other low carbon forms of transport.

“It’s therefore important that the charging infrastructure will be able to cope a significant increase in electric vehicles. One solution is for homeowners with an empty driveway and EV charging facility to rent it out to other motorists when they are not using it.”

For more information about YourParkingSpace.co.uk, and to list an empty driveway or off-road parking space for free, visit www.yourparkingspace.co.uk.

