Electric Vehicles to account for 19% of cars on road by 2030, claim drivers

According to a survey by the AA, drivers believe that electric cars will outnumber diesels, accounting for 1 in every 5 cars on the road, by 2030

More than 12,500 drivers said that by the time the ban on new petrol and diesel comes into force, electric cars would form a fifth of all cars on the road (19%). Petrol vehicles would still be the most common fuel type, but would only account for 30% of cars.

Drivers also predict a boom in hybrid technology, as well as alternative fuels, such as hydrogen and bio-diesel.

This latest prediction from drivers will be welcome news for the Government which has announced the sales ban of new petrol and diesel vehicles from 2030.

Manufacturers will also be pleased to see considerable consumer faith in EVs. Throughout 2020, new EV sales rose substantially with 108,205 cars being sold. If approximately 33 million cars remain on UK roads between now and 2030, figures show a boom of electric cars to 6.5 million in under a decade.

“Over the next nine years, electric cars could supercharge the way we drive” Edmund King, AA president

Meanwhile, pure combustion vehicles would see a dramatic drop of 16.6 million cars. Should these predictions prove correct then manufacturers will need to ensure they can fulfil the oncoming demand.

Says Edmund King, AA president:

“Over the next nine years, electric cars could supercharge the way we drive. There is clearly a desire from drivers to own them. EVs will play a significant role in the future.

“Everything is working in favour of electric cars. The range of a single charge in constantly improving, the purchase and leasing prices are becoming more affordable, more models and styles are reaching the market and investments in charge-points are being made.

“Electric vehicle technology has the ability to unlock much more than greener motoring; providing the chance to create new jobs and opportunities. More should be done to spark the EV revolution, such as scrapping the VAT on electric cars costing less than £50,000 and the construction of numerous gigafactories.”

