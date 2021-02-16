Ducati unveils inflatable Smart Jacket to protect motorcyclists

Share



Bologna-based Motorbike manufacturer Ducati has partnered with Dainese to launch the Ducati Smart Jacket: an innovative sleeveless vest which uses D-air airbag technology to protect the body in the event of a collision.

A versatile vest, suitable for every motorcyclist and for all types of road use, it’s available in both men’s and women’s versions and can be worn over or under any motorcycle jacket, without requiring any type of connection with the motorcycle.

Thanks to the vest structure with internal micro-filaments patented by Dainese, the airbag bag inflates in a uniform and controlled way along the entire surface, creating a shield that wraps around the body and guarantees the protection of the declared protective areas. The bag offers protection equal to that of seven level 1 back protectors, without having any rigid protector inside.



Ducati claims its Smart Jacket is an extremely light and practical garment, which, once you get off the bike, can be easily folded and stored in a side bag or backpack. It has a 26-hour battery life and, when discharged, can be conveniently recharged via any USB socket. In addition, another technological innovation introduced by Dainese allows the protective bag on the chest to be folded, to occupy a smaller area and thus allow the passage of air through the fabric of the vest.



The Ducati Smart Jacket can be purchased, together with the entire 2021 Ducati Apparel collection, from dealers around the world. Before using the device it is necessary to register it and activate the system.

Further information on the Ducati Smart Jacket is available on the Ducati.com website. On the YouTube channel of the Borgo Panigale company, there is also a video showing the features and practicality of the new vest.

