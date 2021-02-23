Disney + introduces Star for ‘grown ups’

Share



Launching today is a new service from Disney+ aimed at adults. Called Star, it brings in films and series from Disney’s creative studios, including FX’s Atlanta and Fox’s 24, as well as Star originals such as Big Sky – a new thriller from Big Little Lies and The Undoing’s David E. Kelley.

The idea is to add more adult-oriented content that previously wouldn’t have sat comfortably alongside the family-friendly fare already on the platform. The Disney+ Star content additions make this the sixth brand Disney has brought under the Disney+ banner. Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and National Geographic are all already on the streaming platform.

With more mature content comes some changes, including a slight price increase and additional parental controls including PIN numbers to lock profiles. The controls are automatically set at 14+, but this can be raised to 18+

Says Nick Baker, TV and streaming expert at Uswitch.com:

“The new addition of Star from Disney+ beefs up the options for adults, and brings a host of classic TV programmes such as Lost, 24 and Futurama to your subscription.

“Fresh from its win of ‘Best TV Content’ at the 2021 Uswitch TV Awards, Disney+ is expanding the range it offers in the hopes of attracting more recruits to its ever-growing army of users.

“New subscribers to Disney+ will pay £7.99 for the combined package. However, those who signed up last year and are due to have their subscription renewed will see no increase in the cost of their subscription until August.

“It’s competitively priced when compared to other streaming services, although consumers will need to be won over by a steady flow of new and original content to keep them subscribed.”

