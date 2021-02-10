COVID-19 prompts firms to invest in IT projects
The UK’s technology sector is set to experience strong growth in 2021, with COVID-19 prompting businesses to
The London-based digital agency commissioned an independent survey of more than 750 decision-makers within UK
The survey found that two thirds (65%) of businesses intend to
Due to the impact of COVID-19 and the increased reliance on technology while working remotely, two thirds (67%) of businesses plan to invest more heavily in cybersecurity.
- The majority (70%) of businesses expect their IT spend to increase year-on-year in 2021
- 69% plan to launch new digital projects
- Two thirds (65%) intend to invest in a type of technology they are not yet using
- Half (49%) say that COVID-19 has exposed weaknesses within their business’ IT infrastructure
Cloud technologies are also on the radar, with 64% of businesses planning to
Almost half (49%) of UK businesses said COVID-19 has exposed weaknesses within their IT
Says Ritam Gandhi, founder and director of Studio Graphene:
“2021 is set to be a year huge for digital transformation within
“The research demonstrates that COVID-19 has inspired – if not forced – businesses to reorient, adapt, and now put digital transformation efforts at the heart of their operations. The question, though, is whether businesses will
“From