Core Web Vitals- How to Boost their Score

Do you know the criteria Google uses to evaluate your site’s user experience score? Well, it uses Core Web Vitals. These are factors that help in determining a web page’s overall user experience. Core Web Vitals comprises three user interaction measurements and page loading speed. They include;

Largest Contentful Paint (LCP)

First Input Delay (FID)

Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS)

In simple terms, Core Web Vitals are Google’s criteria for measuring your web page’s overall user experience. This begs the question of how vital is Core Web Vitals.

How Important are Core Web Vitals?

Soon, Google will use page experience as a primary ranking factor. Therefore, page ranking will be based on factors that search engines consider worthwhile for user experience. These are factors such as mobile-friendliness, fast loading speed, absence of interstitial pops, and safe browsing, among others.

Note that Core Web Vitals will be a central factor in judging your site’s user experience. However, that doesn’t mean that it’s the only factor that Google will use. It’s just one among other several factors. Let’s look at how to boost your Core Web Vitals score.

Ways of Improving Core Web Vital Score

Let’s break down the 3 Core Web Vitals and how to boost each of them.

Largest Contentful Paint – LCP

LCP means the time-span between clicking a link and viewing the entire content on their screen. In short, how long does it take for a page to open entirely upon clicking? How is the user experience when it comes to opening and interacting with your site? LCP speed falls into three categories, which include poor, need improvement, or good.

If LCP speed is good, that’s saying that each page on your website hit LCP in 2.5 seconds. However, this is a challenge, especially with large web pages. However, professionals will have your back. Here is how they can help to improve LCP;

Eliminate unnecessary 3 rd party scripts

party scripts Improve your web host

Activate lazy loading

Do away with large page elements.

Reduce bulky CSS as it delays LCP times.

First Input delay – FID

This is the second aspect of Core Web Vitals. FID measures whether users can freely interact with your page. In short, FID is a page speed score. It determines the time taken for anything to happen on your page. You can have acceptable FID by doing the following;

Minimize JavaScript

Do away with non-essential third-party scripts.

Consider using a browser cache.

Cumulative Layout Shift – CLS

CLS measures how stable your pages are while loading. This also includes visual stability. A page is considered unstable if elements are moving around as a web page loads. That’s to say that the site has a high CLS, which isn’t good at all. Good CLS is when page elements remain stable, even when loading. Below are excellent ways of controlling your page’s CLS

Use specific size aspects for all media, including images, video, infographics, GIFs, etc.

Have a reserved space for ads elements

Below the fold, add fresh UI elements.

Finally, Core Web Vitals are part of the factors Google uses to determine user experience score. You can engage SEO professionals to improve your site’s Core Web Vitals to stay ahead of your opponents.

Author: Umesh Kumar Keshri

Umesh is a Director of the strategy, PR consultant and Founder of B2B TIMES, B2B TRIBUNE. He has over 6 years’ experience in marketing at companies ranging in size from start-ups to a Fortune 50 company. He really enjoys writing about himself in the third person.

