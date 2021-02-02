Citroen AMI named Microcar of the Year by GQ

Share



Citroën’s innovative and quirky looking AMI has scooped the ‘Microcar of the Year’ title in the GQ Car Awards 2021 – despite not having launched in the UK yet.

Having already been recognised with Top Gear magazine’s ‘Disruptor Award’ in the BBC Top Gear magazine Electric Awards 2020, the all-electric AMI boasts zero emissions and a battery that recharges in only three hours from a standard electric socket.

Ultra-compact yet agile, the Citroën AMI also makes city travel and parking much easier thanks to an overall length of just 2.41m and a tight turning circle of just 7.20m. Officially classed as an electric quadricycle, AMI is accessible to anyone over the age of 14 in France, with no driver’s license needed.

In the UK this rises to 17, in line with a regular passenger vehicle. With a range of up to 43 miles, Citroën’s goal is to make urban mobility accessible to all with the innovative new AMI.

The GQ Car Awards, produced in association with Michelin, are an annual celebration of automotive excellence. Eagerly anticipated every year, the awards shine a light on the vehicles that have paved the way in innovation and design that year.



Says Jason Barlow, GQ Contributing Editor:

“The world’s most genuinely avant-garde carmaker is enjoying a creative renaissance, and the AMI reconnects the brand with affordable, but hugely charismatic forebears, like the 2CV. Usually a car company charges a fortune for its halo product, but you could argue it’s the other way round here.”

AMI comes equipped with plenty of character and design features, including a panoramic roof as standard, and in a nostalgic nod to the history of the Citroën brand, manual side windows that can be opened by tilting the glass upwards, just like the 2CV.

Adds Eurig Druce, Managing Director of Citroën UK:

“I was thrilled to hear the news that GQ has named Citroën AMI as its ‘Microcar of the Year’. AMI is an excellent mobility solution that always receives admiring looks whenever anybody takes it out on the road. It is yet another example of the developments we are undertaking at Citroën to ensure our range is fun, exciting and accessible to all.”

Although still not confirmed for the UK, Citroën has launched a ‘Register Your Interest’ form for AMI to gauge public interest levels for potential introduction to the UK market.

For more information and to register your interest in the Citroën AMI go to https://forms.citroen.co.uk/citroen/register-interest-ami

