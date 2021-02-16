Chromebook sales up 74% in 2020, driven by distance learning

Share

As remote, or distance, learning became the new normal in 2020, demand for Google Chromebook rose to a record high. According to the research data analyzed and published by Finaria, Chromebook shipments grew by 74% to 29.6 million units in 2020.

Growth is expected to carry into 2021, with total shipments estimated at 40 million, up by 37% year-over-year (YoY).

Based on a Canalys report, HP sold the highest number of Chromebooks in 2020 while Samsung had the highest YoY growth. HP unit sales soared by 83% from 5.1 million to 9.4 million. Samsung’s sales grew by a whopping 400% from 0.4 million to 1.9 million.

Global PC and Tablet Shipments Soared by 17% to 458 Million Units

Lenovo also posted remarkable performance, shipping 6.8 million units, up by 287% from 1.7 million. It had a particularly spectacular Q4 2020, shipping 2.8 million units, up by 1,766% from Q4 2019. Its Chromebook market share rose from 12% to 22% during the year.

Due to the impressive growth of Chromebook sales, Windows’ market share fell below 80% for the first time. According to TrendForce, it is set to keep dropping to stabilize at 70% to 75%. On the other hand, Chromebook’s market share is expected to increase from 14.8% in 2020 to 18.5% in 2021. It is expected to stabilize at 15% to 20%.

Tablets also had a phenomenal year, with total shipments surging by 28% YoY to 160.6 million units. They set an all-time high during Q4 2020 as shipments rose to 52.8 million.

Apple had the highest total tablet sales in 2020 with 58.8 million units, while Samsung was second with 31.1 million. Huawei ranked third with 16.9 million, Amazon fourth with 15.9 million and Lenovo fifth with 14.2 million.

