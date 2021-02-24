BT’s EE upgrades more than 500 rural areas to 4G
“The investment BT has made in rural areas to date means we already have the infrastructure in place needed to extend our 4G coverage footprint further, minimising the number of new sites we need to build. ”
The initial roll-out is expected to increase the turnover of rural firms by £187.7m per year, according to a Development Economics report.
Concludes Phil Sorksy, SVP, Service Providers for EMEA at CommScope:
“The news that BT is upgrading more than 500 rural areas to 4G coverage is a promising step for mobile connectivity. We believe all homes and businesses should be on a level playing field in terms of connectivity – regardless of location. As we upgrade our networks, we must ensure no areas are left behind and have the necessary network infrastructure to enable greater growth throughout the UK.
“Such connectivity could be the difference between success and failure in rural communities, particularly for smaller, home-based businesses, as it enables them to reach a global audience. And with the lines between “home” and “office” increasingly blurred due to the rise of remote working, having access to reliable connectivity is crucial so that local economies and communities can truly thrive.”