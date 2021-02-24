BT’s EE upgrades more than 500 rural areas to 4G

EE’s expanded coverage will include Great Britain’s 15 national parks, where the demand for bandwidth surges in the summer due to the high number of visitors. The operator states it has upgraded 110 areas already since the Shared Rural Network (SRN) deal was signed in March 2020, with a further 469 to follow this year.

SRN is a programme agreed by the UK’s four mobile network operators and Government to extend 4G coverage to 95% of the UK’s landmass by the middle of this decade.

The second phase of the SRN will receive £500 million (€579.37 million) in government funding to eliminate total not-spots – areas that are hard to reach and lack any 4G coverage.



Says Matt Warman, Minister for Digital Infrastructure:

“I’m delighted to see the great strides EE is making to boost 4G services in countryside communities as part of the Shared Rural Network agreement, which was brokered and is part-funded by the government.”

Adds BT chief executive Philip Jansen: