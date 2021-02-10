10 million Smart Meters now installed in Britain

Share

10 million smart meters now connected to Britain’s national network

Smartmeters reduce CO2 emissions by 275K tonnes per year – carbon emitted by 95,000 households

Millions more households benefit from accurate, not estimated, bills and ability to switch suppliers

The Data Communications Company (DCC) has confirmed that the 10 millionth smart meter has been connected to its national secure network.

The milestone was achieved with the installation of an electricity smart meter at 10:47am on 1 February 2021 by E.ON Energy at a location in Doddington, Cambridgeshire.

The 10 millionth meter represents a significant landmark moment in the digitisation of Britain’s energy system, regarded by many experts as crucial to delivering the country’s net zero ambitions.

New research also shows that these 10 million smart meters alone are preventing the release of up to 275,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions every year – the same emissions as 95,000 households, or a city roughly the size of Chester. Offsetting such a level of emissions would require 1,300 hectares of new woodland to be planted.

Says Data Communications Company CEO, Angus Flett:

“This milestone shows that the whole sector has progressed hugely over the last year in digitising Britain’s energy system. Since the start of 2020, our secure network has tripled in size – with 10 million smart meters connected, the roll-out is now reaching critical mass.

“DCC’s customers, the energy companies and network operators have worked hard with us to build this momentum, despite the massive challenge of Covid, adapting to ensure safe ways of working. These meters inform and enable a responsive, smart energy grid, allowing Britain to make the best possible use of renewable energy like wind and solar power.”

Adds Michael Lewis, CEO of E.ON UK:

“We were one of the first suppliers to start installing smart meters over a decade ago and are also the leading installer of second-generation smart meters, so it seems only fitting that we’re the company installing Britain’s 10 millionth meter.

“This is an impressive milestone for the whole country and we’re proud to be playing a major role in delivering this vital upgrade for energy customers around Britain. We’re now lending our experience and expertise to other suppliers so even more customers can benefit.”

