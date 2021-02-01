1 million Sky customers will see prices rise in April

Share

Millions of Sky broadband and TV customers will be hit with price rises of up to £72 a year from April, as price hike season comes into force.

TV and broadband customers will see their monthly costs rise from April 1, while landline customers will see charges increase from May 1.

On average, customers will see their monthly expenses rise by around £3 a month, a Sky spokesman said. However, some could see their costs rise by the maximum – £72 a year – with customers to be notified this week. Around 8% of people will be hit by the maximum amount – that’s around a million of its 12 million UK subscribers.

However, Sky Sports, Sky Cinema, Sky Kids and Sky Talk Evening and Weekends Extra customers won’t be affected.

Sky Broadband Essential is one of the highest rising plans. Customers on this tariff will see their bills rise from £22 a month to £25.

Says Nick Baker, broadband expert at Uswitch.com:

“Almost one million Sky subscribers could see their annual bill go up by as much as £72 at a time when many household budgets are already stretched to the limit.

“Sky Broadband Essential customers will see the biggest hike, with prices going up more than 13% from £22 a month to £25.

“Price rises have become an unwelcome spring tradition, and this hike lands before the ink is barely dry on both Virgin Media and BT’s recent increases.

“Sky’s broadband and TV price rise doesn’t kick in until April 1, so there’s plenty of time to avoid these changes if you’re not happy.

“Broadband customers who are still in the minimum term of their contract can leave penalty-free if they act within 30 days of receiving their notification.

“If you decide you want to change your broadband provider, run a quick online comparison to see what other deals are available. It’s also worth considering NOW TV packages if you want to continue enjoying Sky TV without the commitment of a long contract.

“For those currently out of contract, it is even more important to consider your options as you will likely be able to save £90 a year by switching to a new deal – on top of avoiding this price rise.

“Alternatively, if you don’t want to switch providers, get in touch with Sky as you may be able to change your services and reduce your monthly bill.”

