VW ID.4 now available to order for £38,000

Volkswagen’s first electric SUV, the ID.4, is now available to order. Like the ID.3, the new model is being launched as a limited-run 1st edition with a range of pre-configured trim levels to follow later in the year.

The ID.4 1st edition will cost £37,800 RRP OTR (on the road) after the plug-in vehicle grant is applied, and is expected to arrive in dealerships during March.

Unveiled during a digital world premiere last September, the ID.4 is the second model in the ID. family and the first to be sold globally. From today customers in the UK will be able to place their orders for the ID.4 1st edition. This all-electric SUV is priced at £40,800 RRP OTR (before any Government grant is applied).

Like the ID.3 1st edition, there are several features to mark the ID.4 1st edition apart from future ID.4 models. These include internal and external badging, and an interior with Florence Brown highlights. Four metallic exterior paint colours will be available for the 1st edition: Glacier White, Blue Dusk, Manganese Grey and Honey Yellow.

The new limited-edition ID. model also comes with plenty of standard kit. Externally this includes 20-inch ‘Drammen’ alloy wheels, LED headlights and taillights, tinted rear windows, and a reversing camera. Inside, drivers will find ArtVelours microfleece seats which – like the steering wheel – are heated, 30-colour ambient lighting and a 10-inch infotainment display with Discover Pro navigation system and ID.

A dynamic LED light which is the width of the windscreen changes its pattern and colour to supplement and support navigation signals, charging status, driver-assist technologies or the natural voice control. The model also offers a range of safety features including Adaptive Cruise Control, Front Assist, and Lane Assist, with parking sensors front and rear.

The ID.4 1st edition has a range of 310 miles from its 77 kWh (net) battery capacity. It also benefits from rapid charging compatibility of up to 125 kW, with the ability to add up to 199 miles of range in just 30 minutes.

With 204 PS of power and 310 Nm of torque instantly available, the rear-wheel drive ID.4 1st completes the 0 to 62 mph sprint in 8.5 seconds before maximum speed is reached at 99 mph, where permitted. This electric SUV also comes with the Volkswagen brand’s high-voltage battery warranty of eight years or 100,000 miles.

Like the ID.3, the ID.4 is manufactured at the Zwickau facility in Germany though, in time, five factories on three continents will be producing the new electric SUV. Aside from Zwickau, the Chinese plants of Anting and Foshan will commence production before the end of the year. The production launch in Chattanooga (USA) and at the German plant of Emden are planned for 2022.

Says ID. Family Product Manager at Volkswagen UK, Joe Laurence:

“With the popularity of SUVs as high as ever, we are proud to be introducing our first all-electric contender in the form of the ID.4. Its external dimensions are similar to the Tiguan, but thanks to the MEB platform and the packaging benefits of an electric drivetrain it boasts even more interior space along with that all-important lofty driving position.

“The ID.4 is also our first electric vehicle that can be fitted with an optional tow bar, suitable for trailers weighing up to 1,000kg. This really is an incredibly practical car, and with the batteries mounted under the passenger compartment, it has a low centre of gravity which equips it with great driving dynamics and balanced handling.”

