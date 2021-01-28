Voi unveils Voiager 4 pollution sensing e-scooter

Share



Swedish micromobility company Voi Technology has launched an e-scooter that can measure air quality as it travels through urban areas.

The latest e-scooter model also offers new safety features – including audible alarms and indicators – which are designed to increase the visibility of e-scooters to pedestrians as well as to vulnerable road users, including those with vision impairments.

The Voiager 4, or V4, is designed to integrate better with public transport systems and now features the ability to be unlocked via contactless NFC (Near Field Communication) technology with the tap of a smartphone, smartwatch, or transport card. This means that it could be used in conjunction with an Oyster card.

The intelligent system on the e-scooter also conducts automatic diagnostic checks that predict the need for maintenance or repairs, identifying 55 unique error conditions, which, if triggered, instantly make the scooter unavailable to hire and alert the operational team. What’s more the V4 includes a dedicated slot for extra sensor devices, expanding the IoT’s future capabilities.

Voi will introduce the V4 to select UK markets this spring, with broader rollout later in 2021.

Says Fredrik Hjelm, CEO and co-founder of Voi:

“From beating traffic to protecting the environment, Voi has always been focused on providing the best experiences, benefits, and services to our riders and partner cities. The Voiager 4 is our greatest, most exciting e-scooter to date and represents a culmination of years of research and development. Its combination of all-new hardware and software, especially our proprietary IoT technology, takes e-scooters to the next level.”

Key Safety Features

Turn indicators that give 360° visibility and ensure riders are able to communicate their intended manoeuvres safely to other road users.

A reinforced fender, improved hydraulic suspension and large, higher-quality tyres that increase shock absorption and ease impact from cobblestones and potholes.

All-weather capabilities and even the ability to withstand submersion in water up to a depth of 1 metre 30 centimetres, thanks to the IPX7 rating of its electronic enclosures.

All-new IoT (Internet of Things) hardware, designed in house, which enables a range of safety and operational innovations, including high-accuracy positioning.

Sub-one metre location accuracy to enhance navigation, improve geofencing for park/ ride zones and ensure that visibility on the app is always accurate

Additional key V4 features include:

Widened, all-weather, solid (not air-filled) honeycomb 10 inch tyres and hydraulic front suspension provide unrivalled grip, brake effectiveness, and shock absorption on all road surfaces.

Antimicrobial handlebars facilitate safe shared use and prevent the spread of viruses (including COVID-19) by inactivating them on contact.

Onboard Bluetooth technology communicates with iBeacons at Voi parking racks to ensure scooters are parked with sub-centimetre accuracy.

Acoustic vehicle alert system (AVAS) notifies pedestrians of an oncoming scooter, especially beneficial to visually impaired and vulnerable road users.

