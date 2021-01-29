Virgin Media to make Kids TV FREE in February

Share

Virgin Media is making a variety of premium kids entertainment and learning-based programmes free to its 3.5 million TV customers during February, including half term.

From 1 February, all Virgin TV customers in the UK will be given free access to seven kids pay TV channels including Cartoon Network, Cartoonio, Boomerang, Nickelodeon, NickToons, Nick Jr, and Nick Jr Too.

From zany animated adventures to cartoon classics, families will be able to tune in to a whole host of shows that encourage learning through play, with thousands of episodes available On Demand.

The free kids TV offering, which runs until 3 March, caters for a broad range of ages with popular shows including Blippi, Peppa Pig, PAW Patrol, Dora the Explorer, Masha and the Bear, Tom and Jerry, Looney Tunes, Adventure Time, and more.

Customers will also be able to stream hundreds of free educational videos and kids box sets from their mobile or tablet devices, via the Virgin TV Go app.

For its youngest viewers, Virgin Media has extended free access to award-winning kids app, Hopster, until the end of March, providing a safe environment for pre-schoolers to learn through the stories they love.

Says David Bouchier, Chief TV & Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media:

“We recognise the pressures on families to both educate and entertain the kids at home during lockdown. That’s why during February, we are giving our customers access to a great line-up of kids channels and programmes that foster fun and encourage learning, at no extra cost.

“We’ve seen a surge in popularity of kids programmes and apps during the pandemic and believe that this offering will make things a little easier for parents navigating homeschooling and half term in lockdown.”

