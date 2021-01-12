Silence e-scooters to launch in the UK

Share

Spanish electric scooter brand Silence is coming to the UK with the launch of four new models, priced from £2,695 to £4,995.

Designed, engineered and manufactured in Barcelona, the Silence family of ‘e-moto’ scooters are billed as the perfect solution for the growing number of both individuals and companies looking for low-cost, high-quality and zero-emission urban transport.

Powered by a unique, patented and proven lithium-ion battery system, the Silence e-scooters combine performance with everyday practicality, claims the manufacturer. The battery is completely portable with a ‘click-and-go’ release and innovative patented trolley system to allow charging to take place at any 240V socket. Silence e-moto scooters can also recharge their own battery on the move, generating energy as you slow down.

Silence’s all-electric performance eliminates emissions, noise and vibrations and can reduce running costs to around £1 per 100 miles travelled – a massive 80% reduction compared to conventional alternatives and a critical benefit for many.

All Silence e-moto scooters ride just like a conventional scooter, from a step-through frame, to simple twist-and-go throttle and front and rear brake levers. All models come with a selection of driving modes (ECO, City and added Sport mode on the S01 and S02) as well as a reverse gear.

The Silence e-moto scooters also come with the Silence app, for Apple and Android devices, allowing you to locate, check and even lock or unlock your smart scooter from your phone. Through the app, you are also able to plan and follow routes with Google Maps.

Says John Edwards, one of four founders of Silence UK:

“The UK transportation market is changing at an unprecedented pace; the launch of the Silence family of class-leading electric moto scooters meets the demands of consumers and companies on so many levels. The Silence brand is cool, the products are even cooler – simple, smart, clean and beautifully designed. We’re excited about bringing Silence to Britain, delivering class-leading products and providing a class-leading ownership experience to a new family of customers.”

The first UK Silence flagship store will open its doors in Q1 of 2021. In the meantime, customers can contact the team to ask questions, book test rides or place orders via the Silence website www.silenceuk.com

A family of four Silence models are available:

Targeted at urban commuting and everyday journeys, the flagship Silence S01 is "The Commuter". Equivalent to a 125cc scooter or motorbike, it's engineered for the town and city. A 5.6kWh battery and 7kW (9kw peak power) motor deliver a range of up to 80 miles, 0-30 in only 3.9 seconds and a limited top speed of 62mph. Priced at £4,995.

The business-focused Silence S02 and S02 LS Long Range are described as the ideal tools for door-to-door delivery services and urban business use. These give you a choice of the light-weight Silence S02 LS Long Range, limited to 30mph with a 5.6kWh battery and 1.5kW motor and a range of up to 91miles, or the performance and carrying capability of the more powerful S02 which adds a 7kW motor to give a limited top speed of 56mph and up to 80miles range. Priced from £3,595 for the S02 LS Long Range to £4,695 OTR for the S02.

"The Starter" is the Silence S02 LS (low speed), the all-electric answer to the moped which sits nicely in the popular 50cc band, for younger riders, those who never need to go above 30mph and the more budget conscious. With a 2kWh battery and 1.5kW motor, this model comes with all the clever design conveniences and customisation choices of the other models and will travel up to 35miles on a full charge. Priced at £2,695 OTR.

