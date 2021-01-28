Ring unveils £49 wired video doorbell

Share

Video doorbell company Ring has announced its smallest wired doorbell yet. Called the Ring Video Doorbell Wired, it features HD video, Two-Way Talk, Live View, Advanced Motion Detection, Customisable Privacy Zones and more.

An affordable solution that connects to existing doorbell wiring, the Ring Video Doorbell Wired is much smaller than other Ring designs. Standard features include 1080p HD video with night vision and two-way audio with noise cancellation.

Customisable Motion Zones allow customers to create specific zones to trigger alerts and Privacy Zones can be set to block out areas a homeowner does not want to monitor. With those zones set, Advanced Motion Detection sends an alert to the Ring app when movement is detected within a certain distance of the Ring Video Doorbell Wired.

Ring Protect Plan subscribers (starting at £2.50/month per device) can access additional features like Advanced Pre-Roll, a six-second video preview that shows what triggered a motion alert at the door. Other features include People Only Mode, a refined motion alert sent only when human beings are detected, and Rich Notifications, which show a snapshot preview to see what’s happening in real-time before opening the Ring app.

Using the Ring app, customers can set their notification preferences, create their Customisable Motion and Privacy Zones, and also quickly connect other Ring cameras, Ring Chimes and their Ring Alarm to create an integrated whole-home security system and monitor what’s happening from anywhere.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired is also compatible with select Alexa-enabled devices. For example, you can use the Alexa app and say “Alexa, show me the front door,” to see Live View on your Alexa device or say “Alexa, talk to the front door,” to begin speaking with whoever is at the door.

Says Jamie Siminoff, Ring’s Founder and Chief Inventor:

“Since day one, Ring’s focus has been to invent home security solutions that solve real customer problems. With Ring Video Doorbell Wired, we packed the features that matter into a small, compact design, giving customers more choice when it comes to selecting the Ring Video Doorbell that best fits their needs.”

Ring Video Doorbell Wired will be available for purchase in May for £49 on Ring.com and Amazon.

