Renault launches Mobilize future mobility brand

Share



Groupe Renault has launched Mobilize, an all-new business venture targeting customers wishing to adopt more sustainable, shared forms of mobility.

It will also – claims a statement – address changing customer needs and will promote sustainable energy use, in line with Groupe Renault’s target of carbon neutrality and its ambition to develop value from the circular economy. Tasked with looking beyond the traditional use of cars, Mobilize will focus on transporting people and goods, either with or without a car.

In addition to this, it promises to do the following:

Reduce the gap between car usage and cost as cars are currently left unused 90 per cent of the time

Improve residual value to prevent the value of new vehicles from falling by over 50 per cent after three years

Contribute to zero impact CO 2 footprint target

Renault Groupe says it is invested in developing an energy ecosystem that includes smart charging solutions and advanced energy storage solutions to help drive the energy transition as well as a combination of solutions that can be integrated in Smart Islands, districts, or other urban planning projects to help reach carbon neutrality.

To further enhance electric mobility, Mobilize offers solutions to support EV uptake. As part of this, it is developing a charging pass for customers to easily locate public charging points and to pay with a single Europe-wide payment solution. For EV and PHEV fleet customers, Mobilize will work through its subsidiary Elexent to offer easy access to charging infrastructure solutions across Europ

As part of the launch is the EZ-1 Prototype – pictured above – a new urban mobility solution that is designed for shared use. As such, it is going to be offered in an innovative way: users will only pay for what they use, in terms of drive-time or mileage. The vehicle is fully connected for simple multi-driver sharing: it comes with keyless access and interacts with users via their smartphone.

A compact and agile electric vehicle for two people, the EZ-1 is only 2.3 metres long and has a minimal footprint. Featuring top-to-bottom glass doors it gives users a completely uninterrupted view of the surrounding urban landscape. It also boasts an innovative battery exchange system which means the vehicle can be used non-stop without having to be out of service.

Made with 50 per cent recycled materials, it will be 95 per cent recyclable at the end of its life cycle thanks to facilities at the Flins Re-Factory, claims Mobilize.

Says Patrick Lecharpy, Mobilize Design director:

“The Mobilize EZ-1 Prototype is a mobility device that will blend in with the city. Agile, dynamic and inclusive, it is emblematic of the new Mobilize brand. It accompanies users in their lifestyle change towards more efficient and responsible mobility.”

Adds Clotilde Delbos, CEO, Mobilize Brand:

“We are very excited to embrace the disruption of the automotive world shifting from ownership to usage, whenever and wherever you need it. Beyond automotive, Mobilize will offer a wide array of innovative services in the mobility, energy and data fields.

“With a variety of partners, our goal is to maximize car usage with simplified, more sustainable and accessible mobility journeys for people and goods, while reducing the environmental impact.”



For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...