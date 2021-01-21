Nissan unveils electric e-NV200 Winter Camper
Nissan has unveiled its vision for sustainable adventuring with its innovative all-electric e-NV200 Winter Camper concept.
At a time of year when bracing hikes and fresh-air leisure normally offer a peaceful escape (except this year of course), the e-NV200 Winter Camper looks forward to re-connecting with the marvel of nature and exploring the great outdoors again.
Equipped with a host of bespoke driving and lifestyle features, the camper features an on-board 220V power pack that can be recharged using a roof-mounted solar panel, while the integrated kitchen, with fridge, folding beds and insulated glass make life on the open road flexible in any environment.
Optimised for off-road conditions, the e-NV200 Winter Camper has been treated to a series of tuning upgrades for negotiating difficult road surfaces. Premium off-road tyres and increased ride height provide optimum traction and ground clearance in mud or snow, while 5400-Lumens twin-spotlights mounted to the front of the vehicle offer maximum visibility when drivers need it most.
Sales of Campervans surge as demand for mobile offices increase
Nissan Original Accessories, including front and rear mudguards, door-entry guards, side bars and rubber mats are also fitted, offering protection and convenience whatever the task at-hand.
Based on the e-NV200 Combi, the e-NV200 Winter Camper benefits from Nissan’s intelligent and efficient electric powertrain technology. Nissan claims this provides an optimised blend of power and range, providing instant torque and acceleration and a suite of energy-saving technologies – including B-mode and Eco-mode for enhanced regenerative braking and more efficient power consumption respectively. It also features rapid charge capability for an 80% battery recharge in 40-60 minutes.
“For Nissan, electric mobility is all about offering an exciting experience behind the wheel – while above all remaining conscious of our impact on the environment,” says Dmitry Busurkin, Corporate Sales & LCV General Manager, Light Commercial Vehicles, Nissan Europe.
“Imbued with the essence of adventure and thrilling electrified power, the Nissan e-NV200 Winter Camper concept van is an expression of the future of zero-emissions mobility. This vision, and the innovative set of accessories available with the standard e-NV200 models, will get drivers and outdoor enthusiasts alike excited for the adventures we’re all craving in the future.”
For more information on the Nissan e-NV200, and available accessories, visit https://www.nissan.co.uk/vehicles/new-vehicles/e-nv200-combi.html.