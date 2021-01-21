Nissan unveils electric e-NV200 Winter Camper

Share



Nissan has unveiled its vision for sustainable adventuring with its innovative all-electric e-NV200 Winter Camper concept.

At a time of year when bracing hikes and fresh-air leisure normally offer a peaceful escape (except this year of course), the e-NV200 Winter Camper looks forward to re-connecting with the marvel of nature and exploring the great outdoors again.

Equipped with a host of bespoke driving and lifestyle features, the camper features an on-board 220V power pack that can be recharged using a roof-mounted solar panel, while the integrated kitchen, with fridge, folding beds and insulated glass make life on the open road flexible in any environment.

Optimised for off-road conditions, the e-NV200 Winter Camper has been treated to a series of tuning upgrades for negotiating difficult road surfaces. Premium off-road tyres and increased ride height provide optimum traction and ground clearance in mud or snow, while 5400-Lumens twin-spotlights mounted to the front of the vehicle offer maximum visibility when drivers need it most.

Nissan Original Accessories, including front and rear mudguards, door-entry guards, side bars and rubber mats are also fitted, offering protection and convenience whatever the task at-hand.

Based on the e-NV200 Combi, the e-NV200 Winter Camper benefits from Nissan’s intelligent and efficient electric powertrain technology. Nissan claims this provides an optimised blend of power and range, providing instant torque and acceleration and a suite of energy-saving technologies – including B-mode and Eco-mode for enhanced regenerative braking and more efficient power consumption respectively. It also features rapid charge capability for an 80% battery recharge in 40-60 minutes.



“For Nissan, electric mobility is all about offering an exciting experience behind the wheel – while above all remaining conscious of our impact on the environment,” says Dmitry Busurkin, Corporate Sales & LCV General Manager, Light Commercial Vehicles, Nissan Europe.

“Imbued with the essence of adventure and thrilling electrified power, the Nissan e-NV200 Winter Camper concept van is an expression of the future of zero-emissions mobility. This vision, and the innovative set of accessories available with the standard e-NV200 models, will get drivers and outdoor enthusiasts alike excited for the adventures we’re all craving in the future.”

For more information on the Nissan e-NV200, and available accessories, visit https://www.nissan.co.uk/vehicles/new-vehicles/e-nv200-combi.html.

