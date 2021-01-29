Lime adds e-mopeds to its line up

Share



Electric vehicle company Lime is to add e-mopeds to its platform, starting with rollouts in Paris and Washington DC.

Lime claims the addition of mopeds makes it the first micromobility provider to offer three shared electric vehicles on one platform: e-bikes, e-scooters and now e-mopeds. Designed to complement Lime’s e-bikes and e-scooters, the e-moped is aimed at those who want to make longer-distance trips, typically between two and five miles.

To access Lime mopeds, riders must have a valid driver’s licence, and take a photo of themselves to ensure it matches the driver’s license photo. Before beginning a ride, riders must also take a photo of themselves wearing a helmet, which must then be worn all times throughout a ride.

Manufactured by Niu, the Lime e-moped is the first Lime vehicle to allow for two riders at a time. Lime will provide two high-visibility helmets in the carrying case of every moped, with varying sizes to meet the needs of riders and to provide for one passenger. In the US, the helmets are manufactured by Moon and in Europe they are manufactured by Nikko, with each compliant with local regulations.

Lime has also integrated its service with three of the most popular urban transportation apps globally – Uber, Google Maps and CityMapper – to allow it to reach a much broader audience.

Says Wayne Ting, CEO of Lime:

“The addition of electric mopeds to our fleet of e-bikes and e-scooters is another major step in our goal of ensuring access to affordable, carbon-free shared transportation in cities around the world.”

“We are a committed partner to over sixty cities in Europe and we continue to invest heavily in sustainable and safe product solutions municipalities and riders need. This is why we chose Paris as one of two cities in the world to pilot our e-moped service, allowing riders to make longer trips than ever before using the Lime app, in a safe and clean way.”

For more information go to li.me

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...