The most direct and effective strategy to reduce the total concentration of airborne pathogens in the air is by reducing dust. Keep reading to learn more about tech-methods that are being used to help the spread of all types of airborne diseases.

According to airborne particle companies, such as Filter King, the airborne transmission of infectious agents is still one of the most critical problems in the healthcare and home environments. There are multiple issues that can arise with airborne particles, and now tech is being used to help prevent the spread of these contaminants.

Infection Controls

To address infection control in hospitals and healthcare facilities, it is necessary to integrate things like dedicated infection control systems, space pressure control, HVAC solutions, and to minimize any unplanned airflows through a building envelope and in any interior space. With dedicated control, it is possible to enhance efforts by adding ultraviolet germicidal irradiation or UVGI. Another option is to use ultraviolet UV-C equipment.

In these situations, it is important to note that science has not yet located a microorganism that is completely resistant to the impact of UV-C-254-nm germicidal wavelengths. This includes superbugs, along with any other microbes that are related to HAIs.

Currently, there are several methods that can be used to help reduce concentrations of airborne infectious agents. Learn more about these below.

Dilution

With this method, it is possible to control the infectious particles by adding outdoor air, usually about two to five air changes per hour. This is done to dilute the space air and then the same volume is exhausted. If 100% of the air supply is all outdoor air, then about that many infectious particles could be exhausted. However, trying to condition such a high level of outdoor air is going to be expensive, and something most facilities cannot budget for.

Filtration

This should be any facility’s first line of defense when it comes to eliminating infectious agents. This is because it will remove a huge percentage of the contaminants with every air change. If the total filter efficiency or the air change rate has been increased, many of the infectious agents would be taken out during the air changing process.

According to the latest design guidelines, it is a good idea to provide 25 supply air change rates for newer facilities, depending on the amount of space that is served. Usually, airborne pathogens are originating from transient occupants and patients. If the supply air is increased past 25 ACH, then this is going to result in fewer returns.

Pressurization

This is something that can protect against cases of cross-contamination from the infiltration of air going from one space to the next. This is important in any healthcare setting, but it is difficult to truly control. If doors are opened or propped open regularly, which often happens, then it means that contaminated air is making it into other areas.

Taking the right steps to help prevent air contamination in healthcare facilities. However, these same tactics and methods can be used in residential buildings. Be sure to keep the information here in mind to ensure the right steps are taken to help reduce the contaminated air that is in a space, regardless of it is a hospital or home.

