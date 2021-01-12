Home office tech for beginners: what you need and what you don’t

Share



Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, more and more businesses are embracing remote working. This definitely comes with a wealth of benefits and investing in a good, comfortable home office space should never be overlooked. While we all know the importance of an ergonomic chair and desk, technology can be harder to get your head around – especially if you’re a newbie to working at home. We take a look at the essential devices everyone needs, as well as those you don’t need to worry about so much.

Second monitor

Working on a laptop may seem good enough, but a second screen really does change the game in terms of productivity. From designing to researching while typing up your work, it’s incredibly helpful and stops you getting lost in a mountain of tabs. There are a plethora of benefits to having dual monitors, including running multiple programs simultaneously, improving communications and speeding up research.

Printer and compatible cartridges

If you’re the type of person who has a considerable amount of paperwork, then a printer is an absolutely necessity. There are a myriad of sleek options that slot into any space, making your space look more modern and professional as well as being highly convenient. Make sure to stock up on affordable ink cartridges from TonerGiant to ensure your machine produces the highest quality prints possible. Look for a multifunctional model that scans and copies as well as prints to get more for both your money and space.

Paper shredder

Printing off important business documents? Make sure you dispose of it correctly when the time comes with a shredder. This ensures that nobody can get their hands on sensitive client and business details, which is a very real possibility if you were to throw them in your normal bin.

Noise-cancelling headphones

Whether it’s by the sound of chatting flatmates or noisy neighbours, it’s easy to get distracted when working from home. While headphones may not be the first thing that jumps to mind when you think of office technology, they certainly have their benefits when you’re in a noisy environment.

Ergonomic mouse and keyboard

Prevent wrist strain by investing in a comfortable, ergonomic mouse and keyboard. Not only do they feel a lot more comfortable than your standard choices, but they also help put a stop to hand fatigue, shoulder pain and carpal tunnel syndrome. In terms of the mouse, your best option is a wireless option for extra flexibility and control. Ergonomic keyboards look quite unusual and can take a little while to get used to, but the benefits are great.

Webcam

If your laptop doesn’t already have a webcam built-in, then installing one separately is vital. Just because you’re working from home doesn’t mean the end of meetings, but rather a switch to video conferencing and virtual events. Gone are the days of standard phone calls; many clients prefer to see face-to-face contact and, given the circumstances, this is as close as it may get for many.

What you don’t need

While it does depend on what job you do and what equipment you already have, here are a couple of things you don’t have to worry about.

A power bank – most laptops have ports that allow you to charge your phone and the like. Plus, the beauty of being at home is that you can just use any plug socket you like.

– most laptops have ports that allow you to charge your phone and the like. Plus, the beauty of being at home is that you can just use any plug socket you like. Home hubs – while they’re certainly cool gadgets for around the house, there’s not really much need for them in the office. All of the handy features, such as reminders, can be done from your email account or desktop.

– while they’re certainly cool gadgets for around the house, there’s not really much need for them in the office. All of the handy features, such as reminders, can be done from your email account or desktop. High tech microphone – expecting to be kept busy with lots of video calls? Don’t worry about investing in an expensive microphone. Most headphones, computers and laptops have them built-in. Even your standard Apple iPhone headphones do the job.

While it may seem like a lot, you can find great deals on all of the above. Plus, they’re all a worthy investment and will help improve your productivity while you work from home. Many of them can be used in your everyday life outside of work too.

