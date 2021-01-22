Google threatens to pull search engine from Australia

Australia is due to pass laws that would force both Google and Facebook to negotiate payments with local publishers and broadcasters for content. If they can’t strike a deal, a government-appointed arbitrator would decide the price.

On Friday, Google said that it would disable its search function if the laws came to fruition.

“The code’s arbitration model with bias criteria presents an unmanageable financial and operational risk for Google,” Mel Silva, managing director for Australia and New Zealand, told a senate committee.

“If this version of the code were to become law, it would give us no real choice but to stop making Google Search available in Australia.”