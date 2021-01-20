Dyson introduces V11 Outsize vacuum with LCD screen

Share



Looking for a big vacuum cleaner to clean up a big mess? Dyson has just launched the new Dyson V11 Outsize cord-free vacuum, a supersize cord-free machine.

It even features an on-board screen which shows current performance, including selected power mode and remaining runtime, giving the user more control over their clean. The screen reminds the user when to clean filters for optimum performance, and informs them of any blockages and how to clear them.

Thanks to sensor magnets embedded in the filter assembly, the screen can even tell the user when the filter isn’t connected properly.

Building on the intelligence, power and performance of the Dyson V11 Absolute cord-free vacuum, the Dyson V11 Outsize has been re-engineered to include a 150% larger bin and 25% bigger cleaner head with up to 60 minutes of runtime, claims a statement from the manufacturer.

Optimised for deep cleaning, the new Dyson V11 Outsize also offers 20% more suction thanks to a powerful Dyson Hyperdymium motor and 18 Dyson cyclones which generate forces of more than 79,000g to fling microscopic particles – such as pollen, dust and bacteria – into the bin.

“Since inventing this cord-free format ten years ago, we’ve seen home cleaning become quicker and easier for millions of owners. But our engineers are never satisfied,” says John Churchill, VP of Floorcare at Dyson.

“Following extensive research, we found that people with larger homes needed a machine that could offer deep cleaning capability, covering larger surface areas, complete with increased run time and larger bins.

“In the Dyson V11 Outsize, we’ve combined our proprietary vacuum technology including a Dyson Hyperdymium motor, patented cyclones and full-machine filtration, with a re-engineered cleaner head, hygienic bin and swappable battery system, giving us a bigger and more powerful machine,” he adds.

Of course, this big vacuum comes with quite a big price tag too. Available in nickel and red from today (20.01.21), it is priced at £649.99. For more see https://www.dyson.co.uk/en.

Key features of the Dyson V11 Outsize include:

Dyson’s most powerful motor

The Dyson V11 Outsize cord-free vacuum is powered by a Dyson Hyperdymium motor. Spinning at 125,000rpm, it has a triple diffuser to optimise the balance of power and performance while reducing turbulence and noise.

25% wider cleaner head

The Dyson V11 Outsize cleaner-head measures 32cm in width. Thanks to its wider cleaner head, the vacuum is able to cover more surface area with each pass. This means you can clean more of your home, faster.

High Torque cleaner head with Dynamic Load Sensor (DLS)

The DLS system, unique to the High Torque cleaner head, intelligently detects brush bar resistance and automatically communicates with the motor and batteries’ microprocessors to change the suction power between floor types.

150% bigger bin

The Dyson V11 Outsize now has a bin capacity of 1.9 litres[, 150% bigger than the Dyson V11 Absolute cord-free vacuum. For owners, this can mean fewer interruptions during your clean and enable you to clean for longer.

Battery offering 60 minutes of fade-free cleaning

Dyson’s most powerful battery pack has seven high-capacity cells with nickel-cobalt-aluminium cathodes to help deliver more suction power.

Advanced filtration

The Dyson V11 Outsize’s fully sealed filtration system captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, expelling cleaner air.

