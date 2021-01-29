Ducati expands e-scooter range with PRO-I EVO

Share



Best known for its classic motorbikes, Italian brand Ducati – now owned by Audi via its Lamborghini subsidiary – is launching the latest model in its e-scooter line-up.

Called the PRO-I EVO, the new model is billed as the evolution of the PRO-I Plus. The urban-smart design combines with more decisive lines in the rear mudguard to enhance Ducati’s racing DNA, claims the manufacturer.



Also included with the PRO-I EVO is an integrated app, designed and developed by Italdesign, a service company which is part of the Volkswagen Group too.



The app is designed as a real “virtual garage” where multiple Ducati Urban e-Mobility products can be registered and where technical assistance services can be accessed, even in real-time via WhatsApp chat. Available on Google Play and App Store, using the app it will be possible to stay constantly updated on the main functions and performance of the vehicle, such as the battery charge level, the distance travelled and the last known position of the vehicle.





The PRO-I EVO is, claims Ducati, the ideal vehicle for getting around the city thanks to a more powerful 350W motor – which makes it even more responsive when starting and more effective uphill – as well as 280 Wh battery and colour LED display. The powerful LED lights offer safety at night and in situations of reduced visibility.



Furthermore, the scooter is light and compact. It can be closed without any effort thanks to the new improved easy-folding system, which makes it easy to use combined with public and private transport. The renewed locking system features an anti-vibration mechanism to make the scooter even safer and more resistant, claims Ducati.



The PRO-I EVO will be available in Europe from February 1, 2021 at dealerships and in the official Ducati e-shop, as well as in shops and major online consumer and specialized electronics stores.



Further information on all products in the Ducati Urban e-Mobility range is available at www.ducatiurbanemobility.com

