CES 2021: Moorebot launches $179 Scout robot

Moorebot, which brought us the Hubble HUGO Baby Cam and the ZEUS fighting robot, today announced the new $179 Scout robot at CES 2021.

Moorebot’s capabilities include Smart Home integration with either Amazon Alexa or Google Home, monocular SLAM (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping), and audio and visual intelligence that enables Scout to recognize, follow and interact with individual persons and pets.

Do you worry about your pet’s well-being while you are away from home? Scout is there to help watch over it and the two-way audio feature lets you listen and even talk to your pet.

Because of its small size (70mm x 100mm x 110mm – 2.8inches x 4 inches x 4.3 inches ), Scout can be used to autonomously monitor a home, office or business, going under furniture and into hard to reach locations. For professionals and businesses, Scout can perform inspections in areas that are hard to reach. Equipped with a 1080P FHD camera and night vision, you can remotely guide Scout into almost every space of your house, office or building.

The manufacturer claims Scout will always find its way back to re-charge on its cradle to get ready for the next assignment. In full operating mode, Scout’s batteries will last well over 2 hours between recharges.

“The Moorebot Scout is an autonomous AI robot that lets you monitor, discover and explore the world around you,” says Jun Ye, CEO at Moorebot at Pilot Labs. “Scout’s applications range from an intelligent mobile home camera, a pet companion, a surveillance tool for handyman, and an inspiring, modern learning toy for kids.”

The modular design enables users, kids and adults – with no computer training – to build their own unique applications. By using Scratch, a block-based visual programming language, new features can easily be created, claims Moorebot.

Scout also provides open-source code, enabling programmers to develop and implement more sophisticated AI features. It is even possible to design and 3D print extension tools which can be attached to Scout, ranging from robot arms, a UV germ killer, a pet treat dispenser and many more.

Privacy is ensured by highly secured internet communication using TUTK’s Peer-to-Peer protocol which is considered as one of the most secure video streaming services.

Scout will be available for sale for $179 at Amazon and the Moorebot website in March/April 2021. For more information see here: https://www.moorebot.com/pages/moorebot-scout

