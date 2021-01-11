CES 2021: Lenovo unveils new smart glasses

Share

At CES 2021, Lenovo introduced its ThinkReality A3 Smart Glasses for applications such as 3D visualisation and augmented reality to assist workflows and immersive training for remote workers.

Designed for business use, the ThinkReality A3 is a versatile, portable device that fits like sunglasses and can be enhanced with industrial frame options for safer and more durable use. The smart glasses can tether to a PC via a USB-C cable.

The ThinkReality A3 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR1 SoC for virtual and mixed reality headsets. It can show up to five virtual 1080p displays and has an 8-megapixel camera that can provide 1080p video, as well as dual fish-eye cameras for room-scale tracking. The headset still needs to be connected to either a PC or a Motorola smartphone powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 series processor or better via USB-C to work, though.

As you’d expect, the PC edition uses Windows software tools and applications. Meanwhile, the A3 Industrial Edition relies on Motorola’s ThinkReality software platform for hands-free AR tasks. Lenovo envisions various applications for the headset across industries and believes it can be used wherever space and privacy are limited. It can be used in factories, laboratories, retail locations and hospitality spaces, for instance. Since it’s meant for enterprise use, Lenovo hasn’t released a consumer price point, but it announced that the A3 will be available in select markets worldwide starting mid-2021. Says Jon Pershke, Lenovo Vice President of Strategy and Emerging Business, Intelligent Device Group:

As increasingly distributed workforces and hybrid work models become the reality of a new normal, small and large businesses around the world are looking to adopt new technologies for smart collaboration, increased efficiency, and lower downtimes. From customised virtual monitors and 3D visualization to Augmented Reality (AR) assisted workflows and immersive training, the ThinkReality A3 helps transforms work across many levels of the enterprise.

“The A3 is a next-generation augmented reality solution – light, powerful and versatile. The smart glasses are part of a comprehensive integrated digital solution from Lenovo that includes the advanced AR device, ThinkReality software, and Motorola mobile phones. Whether working in virtual spaces or supporting remote assistance, the ThinkReality A3 enhances workers’ abilities to do more wherever they are.”



The Lenovo ThinkReality A3 smart glasses will be available in select markets worldwide starting mid-2021. Visit the ThinkReality A3 web page to find out more

