Binanchi unveils E-Omnia electric bike range

Share



As part of the Bianchi Lif-e Electric Intelligence Program – the electric bike platform powered by Bosch – comes the new E-Omnia family in city, tourer and mountain versions.

Designed to meet the needs of every one type of rider, from trekkers, travellers and tourists, to urban explorers, commuters and experienced mountain bike riders, the range comes in the following three different types. See below:

C-Type: city

T-Type: tourer (including men’ and women’s versions, and a full-suspension model FT-Type)

(including men’ and women’s versions, and a full-suspension model FT-Type) X-Type: mountain (including a full suspension model FX-Type)

This choice is complemented by an advanced 3D online bike configurator with 8,500 possible combinations of colours, features and specifications so each individual can create their own E-Omnia that is perfectly suited to his or her needs.

The Configurator gives them the chance to craft everything about their new e-bike, claims Bianchi, from the chain or belt transmission to the ABS option, to the addition of a kickstand or carrier system. There are also different colourways available in the Bianchi Signature Collection, in addition to the two standard colours offered for each model.

Integrated lights at the front, side and rear are a key feature of the E-Omnia family, making sure that the rider can see and be seen from every angle. The front and rear lights put out 40 Lux for visibility range of 100 metres, and visibility to others up to 500 metres.

The ABS option available on selected models enhances the rider’s safety and their feeling of control on the road or trail, with increased stability and manoeuvrability when braking, claims Bianchi. The advanced Bosch Performance Line CX motor unit also offers the following: Torque : 85NM

: 85NM Power assist : up to 340%

: up to 340% Battery options : 500 Wh, 625Wh, dual battery

: 500 Wh, 625Wh, dual battery Braking system: ABS option Finally, also joining the Bianchi Electric Intelligence Programme is 2016 F1 World Champion Nico Rosberg. “Formula 1 taught me there’s always a solution if you’re prepared to tear up the rulebook. Bianchi has made it their mission to change the way we move around, and I believe in a greener world of e-mobility where e-bikes are part of the solution. That’s why I choose Bianchi and e-Omnia”, he says.

E-OMNIA C-TYPE: For city riding and with a stylish look and feel, e-Omnia C-Type is made for a smart and safe commute. The urban frame strives for reliability in every condition, while the step-through design allows the rider to jump on and off the bike with ease, whatever the outfit. E-OMNIA T-TYPE AND FT-TYPE: The E-Omnia T-Type is a versatile full suspension tourer bike designed to meet the needs of weekend travellers and city explorers. Thanks to a unique rear carrier system integrated with the frame, the E-Omnia FT-Type can serve as a touring bike, a commuter or a means to get the kids around – all in the same week. The Bosch Performance Line CX Motor unit supplies all the assistance desired for weekend escapes and the front wheel ABS option increases the e-bike’s stability and manoeuvrability. E-OMNIA X-TYPE AND FX-TYPE: The FX-Type is the most capable MTB model in the E-Omnia range, designed for expert riders who love to shred trails and seek fun on two wheels. The asymmetrical swing arm prevents chainstay damage and any annoying noises. The X-Type is a hardtail e-MTB, designed to excel on fire roads or mountain trails. Like the FX-Type, mudguards are integrated on the head tube, fork’s crown, under the downtube and on the back of the seat. Both the X and FX Type models come with the ABS option. The Bianchi E-Omnia configurator is available at: bianchi.com/e-omnia

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...