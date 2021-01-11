Parler goes offline as Amazon pulls plug on hosting

“Recently, we’ve seen a steady increase in this violent content on your website, all of which violates our terms,” Amazon told Parler, according to BuzzFeed News. “It’s clear that Parler does not have an effective process to comply with the AWS terms of service.”

“We cannot provide services to a customer that is unable to effectively identify and remove content that encourages or incites violence against others.”

Parler was paying Amazon as much as $300,000 per month for online hosting, BuzzFeed reported.