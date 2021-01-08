AI clothing for improved sports performance unveiled at CES 2021

Share

Founded by neuroscientist Devon Lewis as he completed his PhD at the University of Southampton Inpulse leverages the power of AI to correct and improve muscle performance in real-time. Inpulse’s stimulation algorithm enhances the effectiveness of athletic training and reduces injury recovery times by increasing muscle output by up to 30%.

Devon Lewis explains:

“The human body has incredible potential, but building strength and improving the quality of movement is difficult and slow, and it’s hard to know what’s best for our bodies. Inpulse clothing gives people a faster, safer, and more sustainable way to build strength.”

“The way our nervous system coordinates movements of the body is incredibly complex, and problems can arise at any stage, leading to a huge range of movement disorders,” he adds. “Conventional approaches usually seek to identify and improve specific biological issues, but we can use electrical stimulation to bypass these issues and treat everything from minor tremors to complete paralysis without drugs or invasive surgery.”

Attendees at CES will be able to experience a demonstration of Inpulse’s dashboard which visualises muscle imbalances and corresponding stimulations in real-time, ahead of its full product launch in 2021.

Inpulse was selected to exhibit at CES with Future Worlds, the on-campus startup accelerator at the University of Southampton. Future Worlds will return to CES for a sixth consecutive year as the UK’s only exhibiting university. Eight startups from the University will be interacting with potential customers, investors and tech leaders across the world during the four-day show.

CES usually takes place in Las Vegas and attracts over 170,000 visitors who flock to see the newest technology being showcased by the 4,000+ tech firms in attendance. 2021 sees the event go all-digital from 11th-14th January.