Vauxhall offering ‘free electricity’ to Corsa-e customers

Share

The offer gives access to an exclusive British Gas Dual Fuel Tariff, with Vauxhall crediting each customer’s account to cover the cost of charging for the equivalent of 30,000 miles over a three-year period. Running an equivalent Corsa 1.2 100PS petrol model for 30,000 miles would cost £2,900 at today’s petrol prices, claims Vauxhall. The limited-time offer is available on customer orders from 8th December 2020 to 11th January 2021.

The offer is available on Personal Contract Hire purchases, whilst stocks last, with prices for the award-winning Corsa-e with the free Home Charging Unit and 30,000 miles worth of electricity starting from just £330 per month with a £1,980 initial rental fee.

As part of the offer, Corsa-e customers will also receive a free six-month subscription to the Polar public charging network, the UK’s largest public charging network, with more than 7,000 charging points nationwide.

Powered by a 50kWh lithium-ion battery, the Corsa-e comes with a zero-emissions range of up to 209 miles from a single charge and supports up to 100kW rapid charging technology – allowing for an 80 per cent charge in as little as 30 minutes, claims Vauxhall.

The new Corsa-e also comes with an eight-year warranty on the 50kWh battery as well as eight years’ roadside assistance, giving owners peace of mind wherever they drive.

MPG = 52.30

Miles per Litre (1 Gallon = 4.546 Litres, so 52.30 / 4.546) = 11.5

Number of Litres used for 30,000 miles = 2607.65

Cost of Litre of Petrol (gov.uk 1st December) = £1.1261

Fuel Cost = £2,936.47

Corsa 1.2 (100PS) Turbo Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Full Term

(3 years) Annual mileage 10,000 10,000 10,000 30,000 Miles per gallon 52.30 52.30 52.30 52.30 Miles per litre

(1 gallon = 4.546 litres) 11.50 11.50 11.50 11.50 Litres used 869.22 869.22 869.22 2607.65 Cost of litre of petrol

(GOV UK – 1st December 2020) £1.126 £1.126 £1.126 £1.126 Fuel consumption cost £978.82 £978.82 £978.82 £2,936.47

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...