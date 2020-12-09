Top TV and Cinema Hits That Have Been Turned into an Online Slot Game

Share



Online pokies have gained massive popularity all over New Zealand, with more Kiwis finding them easy, fun, and rewarding to play.

Unlike in the past when pokies came in fruit symbols, now you can find any theme on your favourite pokie game. The latest inspiration is from TV shows and movie hits.

Now, you can interact with your favourite movie characters in an attempt to win big at an online casino as movie and television show-inspired pokies have become extremely popular over the past few years. Here are the top five latest online pokies that were inspired by TV and cinema hits.

Game of Thrones (GOT) Pokie

Game of Thrones was a hit series that was well-received worldwide. The popular television show was a sensation that broke records globally from the first time it aired. Its popularity caught Microgaming’s attention and they decided to make a pokie game out of the show in 2014.

To make it more realistic, it features iron thrones as the scatter symbols. Also, you will enjoy the bronze and gold theme as in the show’s intro and the GOT soundtrack that plays in the background to make the betting experience more thrilling. Conquer all the battles to emerge as the true king of the seven kingdoms as you try your luck on this wonderfully designed pokie. It is your chance to relive the series all over again.

Deal or No Deal Pokie

The Deal or No Deal game show was so popular that Playtech decided to make a pokie game from it. The pokie features different symbols from the game show, including the official neon sign as the wild symbol.

You will also see the black phone that the banker uses as the scatter symbols all over the display screen. Also, the show’s theme music plays as the soundtrack in the background. You have five reels and 20 paylines to bet on this pokie for a chance to walk away with a good deal of money. The pokie also comes with three progressive jackpots up for grabs.



Jumanji Pokie

Are you a fan of Jumanji franchise? If yes, you will enjoy the Jumanji pokie game even more. Net Entertainment released this online pokie in 2018 after Karen Gillian and Dwayne Johnson starred in the movie.

If you are in an adventure mood, looking for ways to escape the gaming world before you lose all your three lives, you will enjoy playing this online pokie. It features sticky vines, monsoon wilds, the rhino stampede, and money mayhem as some of its symbols. You will also enjoy dozens of free spins for a chance to win big.

The Dark Knight Pokie

From the second trilogy of The Dark Knight is this impressive pokie game. If you love watching superhero movies, you will enjoy playing this classic title of the grand battle between Batman and The Joker, his arch-enemy. You’ll get to see Heath Ledger’s last role before his untimely death.

The game captures the darkness of the story as you can see from the nocturnal scenes and visuals. Just as the movie came with tons of surprises, the game has random cash prizes to keep you captivated. The title is also a progressive pokie, which means you can walk away with a grand prize in millions.

Family Guy Pokie

The show Family Guy filled most homes with laughter as they connected to watch it, with Peter Griffin’s character having an infectious laugh. It is ranked among the most popular cartoons, and it managed to air 18 seasons.

Its popularity inspired IGT to come up with a pokie title based on the show. It features five reels and 30 paylines. Expect to see amazing graphics and many references to the show as you interact with your favourite character in an attempt to strike a big bounty.

Conclusion

As people flock the internet scouring for new pokie games to play, you can expect to find something entertaining and worth your fancy. Head online now and interact with your favourite movie characters in a pokie game. You can start with the above-reviewed pokies, which are bound to catch your attention.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...