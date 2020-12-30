TIER announces plans to tackle illegal e-scooter use

Share



Not sure who is going to go for this, but e-scooter operator TIER has announced plans to tackle illegal e-scooter use by letting private owners trade-in vehicles to be recycled, in exchange for ride credit.

TIER is offering private e-scooter owners in the UK the chance to trade in their vehicles to be recycled or repurposed, in exchange for ride credit with the company. The operator has launched the scheme to discourage the illegal use of private e-scooters on UK roads, giving private owners the opportunity to enjoy riding e-scooters safely without breaking the law and risking hefty fines.

The scheme will initially be rolled out at the beginning of next year in York, where TIER is running a year-long e-scooter trial. TIER will offer to collect e-scooters from private owners and take them away to be recycled with a local recycling partner or repurposed through a charity or social enterprise.

In exchange, they will be given TIER e-scooter ride credit equal to their vehicle’s value, up to £150, allowing them to use the company’s rental e-scooters dotted around the city.

E-scooters have become an increasingly popular mode of transport and since rental e-scooters were legalised in the UK in 2020, a number of cities have launched rental scheme trials. However it is illegal to use personal e-scooters on the road, in cycle lanes and on the pavement and the police can issue riders with a £300 fine and six points on their driving licence, while also having the right to confiscate the vehicle.

Says Fred Jones, TIER’s UK General Manager:

“Many people will have purchased e-scooters to ride them on roads, only to learn afterwards that this is illegal unless they’re using private land with the landowner’s consent. Unsurprisingly a huge amount of these vehicles now sit unused in cupboards, sheds and garages, as owners wishing to abide by the law have few places to go and enjoy them.

“We hope that this scheme gives private owners the chance to enjoy riding and finally get their money’s worth. It also means that they’ll get to ride more robust e-scooters with cutting-edge features such as integrated helmets, indicator lights and charging phone holders, making the experience more enjoyable and better protecting pedestrians.”

TIER recently launched a UK & Ireland Safety Board in order to try to raise the bar for safety standards across the sector. Its e-scooters feature a number of safety features including a built-in helmet and indicator lights. It also recently committed to introducing a sound alert to its e-scooters to alert pedestrians.

