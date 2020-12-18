Skoda Marketplace to deliver localised driver discounts

Share

Skoda has launched a service called Marketplace which it claims will deliver exclusive and personalised discounts to drivers at a range of local services directly to their vehicle, from savings at the petrol pump to money off dining out.

Through collaborating with various partners, Skoda Marketplace – initially only available in the Czech Republic – connects drivers with local businesses, if they choose to activate the service. When out on the road, the technology will deliver in-car notifications through the infotainment system when an offer is detected based on the proximity to local services.

Over time the vehicle will be able to provide bespoke and personalised offers to each individual user, with the application able to analyse drivers’ behaviour, routines and popular routes.

If the driver chooses to accept an offer, Skoda’s navigation system will plan a route to the location. A barcode or QR code is emailed to the driver’s smartphone which applies the discount at the checkout, making it easy and convenient to save money.

Marketplace by ŠKODA AUTO sends location-based discounts and offers direct to the driver’s car

Drivers can choose to activate Marketplace to access attractive deals through their infotainment system

Offers unique to the driver based on behaviour, popular routes and daily routines

Service launched in the Czech Republic with other markets to follow

Initially, discounts will be available at petrol stations. The vehicle will identify when fuel is low and will display nearby services and the relevant discounts available – whether that be money off fuel or offers on drinks and snacks. As the Marketplace expands, Skoda owners will also be informed of special supermarket, hotel, restaurant and car wash offers as well as exclusive deals available from numerous other partners.

To grab these bargains, customers will need to activate the Skoda Connect app and register for Skoda Marketplace inside the vehicle. As well as receiving notifications of new offers, drivers will also have the option to search the digital marketplace for interesting deals at any time.

The new service is now live in the Czech Republic with the app available on the latest infotainment systems fitted in the Scala, Superb, Kamiq, Karoq and Kodiaq. The technology will be rolled out across the rest of the range and other countries in the future.

To find out more about Skoda, visit www.skoda.co.uk

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...