Skoda combines mobile services into single MySkoda app

Skoda is combining its mobile services into a single app – the new MySkoda App. The new app offers users access to all the mobile online services of Skoda Connect.

In addition, it provides information about their car and the network of Skoda service partners. Switching over is straightforward for anyone using the previous apps, claims Skoda. It is available from Google Play and the App Store.

The new MySkoda app, which combines the previous MySkoda app with the Skoda Connect app, delivers a consistent user experience across smartphones, smartwatches (iOS only) and the central display of the car’s infotainment system, says the car manuacturer. As with the previous app, users can access their car’s operating manual, and manuals for all Skoda models are now included.

There is also information about Skoda service partners, even abroad, in case there are problems with the car, for example, when on holiday. The new MySkoda app also offers support for vehicles that do not have access to the mobile online services of Skoda Connect, or that cannot be connected directly via SmartLink.

In addition, Skoda drivers will find all the features they are familiar with from the previous Skoda Connect App in the new one. These include remote vehicle access, which allows the vehicle to be locked and unlocked via the app and displays the current parking location of the vehicle if required.

Current driving data and information on the vehicle’s condition, such as range and maintenance intervals can also be accessed. Specific e-mobility features are available for electric Skoda models, such as a remote control for charging the battery.

Skoda claims it has ambitious plans for future versions of the new MySkoda App. Mobile online services are already being prepared for the all-electric SUV Skoda Enyaq iV, which will be launched in spring 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...